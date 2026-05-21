Uncovered image of iconic author Oscar Wilde at Oxford

A newly discovered Victorian photo album features a picture of Oscar Wilde among his fellow students, wearing suits and either boaters, boards or bowler hats, in the Cloisters of Magdalen College during 1876. The image is expected to fetch between £3,000 to £5,000 at an auction.

The newly uncovered image is part of a collection that went under the hammer at Cirencester-based auction house Dominic Winter Auctioneers on Wednesday. The auctioneers expect the album, which features 90 miscellaneous photographs, to fetch between £3, 000 to £5 ,000.

The picture of the playwright among his fellow students, wearing suits and either boaters, boards or bowler hats, in the Cloisters of Magdalen College during 1876, was discovered in a Victorian photo album. As well as the iconic author, the image is also said to feature Christian Frederick Cole, who was Oxford University's first black graduate. He went on to become England's first black barrister, called to the Bar in 1883.

He was born in Sierra Leone in 1852 and died of smallpox aged just 33





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Oscar Wilde Uncovered Photograph Vicottorian Cirencester-Based Auction House Color Photograph Oxford University's First Black Graduate First Black Barrister £3 000 To £5 000 Magdalen College

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