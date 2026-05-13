Uncovered: Brigitte Macron's Infamous Slap of Her Husband Was Spurred by a Message from Iranian Actress Golshifteh Farahani

A new book claims that Brigitte Macron's infamous slap of her husband, Emmanuel, was sparked by a message on his phone from Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani. The book details a heated argument between the couple on the tarmac in Hanoi, leading to a public scene.

Brigitte Macron 's infamous slap of her husband Emmanuel was sparked when she saw a message on his phone from Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, a new book has claimed.

It depicts a heated argument aboard the presidential plane on the tarmac at Hanoi airport, causing tension within the couple and leading to a public scene. The Elysee initially described it as a moment of relaxation before the start of the trip, but the journalist later claimed that everything was based on facts and verified by close sources





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