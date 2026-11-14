Marvel Announces Uncle Scrooge Christmas Comic Release Date And Creative Team Details

Marvel and Disney release Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on November 18, 2026. Explore the 40-page comic retelling Scrooge McDuck's redemption with original DuckTales lore.

Marvel Comics has officially confirmed that Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will arrive in stores on November 18, 2026. This special 40-page comic book presents a retelling of Charles Dickens classic through the specific lens of Scrooge McDuck lore. The issue shifts focus entirely onto the wealthy duck while maintaining the structural framework of Ebenezer Scrooge Christmas Eve redemption story.

The narrative begins with Scrooge McDuck rejecting a festive gathering with family members Donald Duck, Huey, Dewey, and Louie. He chooses to pursue a golden asteroid instead of celebrating the holiday. This decision leads to a visitation by three ghosts tasked with reminding him of the treasures he has neglected in his pursuit of wealth.

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The preview released ahead of the launch depicts Scrooge retreating to his iconic Money Bin. He immerses himself in his coins until a golden nugget from his early days panning in the Yukon River tributaries triggers the arrival of the Ghost of Christmas Past. This sequence features painterly visuals that depict his humble origins and first encounters with riches.

The preview concludes with the appearance of a familiar adversary. Soapy Slick is shown executing a plot to steal Scrooge newly acquired fortune. This cliffhanger suggests the story will delve deep into the character history while maintaining the tension typical of DuckTales adventures.

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The creative force behind this adaptation includes writer Louise Simonson alongside artist Paolo Mottura. The art team also features Fabio Celoni, Marco Mazzarello, and Francesco D Ippolito. Color work is handled by Arianna Consonni, with lettering by Joe Caramagna.

The production team aims to deliver a visually distinct experience that honors the character long history. The painterly style used for the Ghost of Christmas Past sequence is designed to contrast sharply with the modern depictions of Scrooge life. This artistic choice highlights the passage of time and the evolution of his relationship with his wealth.

Early pages of the comic introduce significant members of the Duck family. These appearances provide immediate context for fans of the broader Disney universe. The narrative structure ensures that the story feels authentic to Scrooge McDuck rather than a simple re-skinned Dickens plot.

The comic promises the inclusion of multiple memorable guest stars beyond the core family. Original solicits indicate that Ludwig Von Drake and Gyro Gearloose will appear in the story. These characters add depth to the world-building and expand upon the established lore of Scrooge McDuck adventures.

Soapy Slick was not initially teased in previous promotional materials. His inclusion signals a return to classic villainy that challenges Scrooge moral compass. The story also explores the origins of his obsession with wealth versus quality time with his family.

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While Mickey Christmas Carol featured Scrooge McDuck as the lead, this new release offers a more original take. It serves as a focused exploration of his foundations as a character. The narrative is distinct from his Christmas on Bear Mountain debut.

DuckTales (1987) remains a staple of Disney animated television for decades. It follows Scrooge McDuck and his grandnephews as they search for treasure globally. The show combines action and comedy while highlighting themes of family and bravery.

This comic book retelling appeals to both new readers and long-time enthusiasts of the franchise. It provides a concise format for understanding the character motivations. The release date of November 18, 2026, marks a key event in the holiday comic calendar.

Fans can expect a thorough examination of what caused a shift in Scrooge priorities. The story leads to a compromise between his love for money and his love for family. This resolution offers a satisfying conclusion to the Christmas Carol narrative framework.

The combination of a beloved holiday story with rich DuckTales lore creates a unique reading experience. The creative team has crafted a tale that respects the source material while offering new insights. This release is considered an essential read for those interested in the extended Disney universe.