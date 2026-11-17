Marvel's Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol #1 arrives November 18, 2026. Scrooge McDuck faces three magical visitors to learn that family outweighs his gold hoard.

Marvel Comics is set to release Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol #1 in retail stores on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. This holiday special presents a modern retelling of the classic narrative where Scrooge McDuck prioritizes his wealth over holiday celebrations. The story forces the wealthy duck to confront his isolation through three distinct magical adventures spanning the past, present, and future. These visits challenge his deep-seated belief that accumulating assets is the only metric of a successful life.

Scrooge Chooses Gold Over Holiday Cheer

Scrooge McDuck elects to spend Christmas Eve entirely alone, dedicating the holiday to the protection and counting of his treasures in the Money Bin. His decision to reject social festivities results in a solitary holiday filled with regret. Three supernatural entities interrupt his routine to demonstrate that his financial empire lacks emotional value. These visitors aim to show him the relationships he has neglected in favor of productivity. The narrative questions whether his hoarded wealth can ever replace the warmth of familial connection.

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Guest Stars and Creative Team

The special features prominent Disney characters supporting the main narrative alongside Scrooge. Donald Duck, Huey, Dewey, and Louie appear to highlight the family bonds Scrooge has ignored. Ludwig Von Drake and Gyro Gearloose also make appearances to add technological and scientific context to the magical elements. The creative process involves detailed artwork that captures the classic style of Disney comics. The physical comic measures 6.6 inches wide by 10.19 inches high, providing a standard format for collectors. The 3-ounce publication offers a substantial reading experience for fans of the franchise.

Variants and Retail Pricing Details

Retailers can order the standard edition under UPC 75960621664200116. The standard issue carries a suggested retail price of $5.99 in the United States and $7.50 in Canada. Collectors can also purchase the Paco Medina 1:25 variant variant under UPC 75960621664200131. A second variant illustrated by Nicoletta Baldari is available at the same price point. Each carton contains 160 copies for distribution purposes. These specific editions allow collectors to acquire unique artwork interpretations of the holiday story.

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Core Theme of Generational Wealth and Redemption

The central plot device involves the supernatural intervention that forces Scrooge to reconsider his values. The ghosts reveal the consequences of his isolation and the joy he has denied himself. The story suggests that the true richness of life comes from shared experiences with loved ones. Scrooge must decide if his millions can buy him back the time lost with his family. The resolution typically involves a change of heart and a return to familial traditions.

Historical Context of the Adaptation

This comic draws directly from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapting the themes for the Disney universe. The character of Scrooge McDuck shares a name and archetypal personality with Dickens' Ebenezer Scrooge. The adaptation maintains the moral lesson about greed and redemption while adding unique Disney elements. The inclusion of Gyro Gearloose's technology adds a modern twist to the traditional ghost story. This blend of classic literature and contemporary comic art appeals to multiple generations of readers.

Impact on Holiday Reading Traditions

The release on November 18 positions the comic as a key part of the holiday shopping season. Parents and grandparents may use this story to teach younger readers about the value of relationships. The presence of Donald Duck and the nephews makes it an accessible entry point for new fans. The special serves as a bridge between traditional holiday storytelling and modern comic book formats. Readers can anticipate discussions about the balance between career success and personal happiness.