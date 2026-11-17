The miniature mascot was revealed following a mysterious five-day social media teaser campaign.

Hot Toys: Classic toys fun for adults and kids “Little Uncle G,” a plush version of their brand ambassador, was introduced by the company Monday following a five-day social media teaser campaign.

The miniature mascot was revealed after much buildup following a mysterious series of Facebook and Instagram videos featuring a secret package being loaded and delivered to stores.

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“For 25 years, Uncle G has been the face of our company, and our customers have really come to know him,” said Carl DelPrete, Chief Executive Officer of Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace. “We wanted to do something special to celebrate our 25th anniversary, and we thought, what better way than to finally bring Uncle G to life? ” DelPrete continued.

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The introduction of Little Uncle G is part of their continued commitment to finding creative ways to connect with its customers, according to the Italian specialty grocer. For now, the plushie is a social media exclusive, with the company encouraging customers to stay tuned to their accounts for chances to win the item through giveaways and contests.00:48Census changes could cost NY and CT more than 1 million people. Why the Trump administration says it's necessary