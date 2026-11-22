The Bruins heading into USC Week looking to recover from adversity of loss at Michigan, and murky health status of quarterback Ty Dieffenbach.

UCLA quarterback Madden Iamaleava gets sacked by Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles on the first play of overtime in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

After sending Saturday’s game against Michigan into overtime, the Bruins lost quarterback Ty Dieffenbach to an injury, and saw their perfect season slip out of their hands in an Record-wise, UCLA controls its destiny. A victory against No. 18 USC in the Rose Bowl next Saturday cinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game. A win there ensures a College Football Playoff appearance.

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It’s still in the Bruins’ hands to set their program-record single-season wins mark. But the uncontrollable factors are starting to mount. Dieffenbach required a stretcher to leave the field, and his status remains murky. Madden Iamaleava couldn’t come through in a high-pressure spot, and might be relied upon in future such moments.

“When you have your opportunity, you have to make the most of it,” head coach Bob Chesney said after Saturday’s loss. “We had our chances. We just came up a little bit short. ” On Saturday, UCLA’s offense failed to compliment its defense.

The unit has struggled in spurts throughout the season, regardless of the quarterback, but looked inept against the Michigan defense, potentially the best one it has seen, and one that is more akin to the defenses it could face in a potential CFP trip. They gained 167 yards over the first three quarters. Dieffenbach committed three turnovers, two costly, and the other completely backbreaking.

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The Bruins had 107 total yards on the ground, and Dieffenbach finished with his worst quarterback rating of the season. He was, uncharacteristically, used as a ball-carrier, rushing 11 times for 38 yards . Dieffenbach entered Saturday’s game with less than 30 true rush attempts — the NCAA counts sacks as rush attempts — over his first six appearances.

Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy had talked about UCLA seeing heavier boxes to counter its dynamic rush attack, which leads the Big Ten with 2,134 rushing yards per game. Leaning on Dieffenbach’s legs might have been a strategy to throw off Michigan’s sturdy front. It worked at first, as Dieffenbach gained 17 yards on his first four attempts. He kept the ball on an option for seven yards.

He ran a draw to convert a third down. But Dieffenbach’s athleticism is better for navigating the pocket and extending plays. As the game progressed, and he continued to run downhill, Michigan’s defense caught on. In a tie game with 3:59 remaining in the third quarter, on a third-and-9 from its own 25, UCLA tried to surprise the Wolverines with a designed quarterback run.

The Wolverines snuffed it out, holding Dieffenbach to two yards. The Bruins saved the drive with a creative fake punt as Anthony Sacca rushed for 27 yards, setting them up in plus territory. But three plays later, UCLA faced another fourth down. Needing two yards, Dieffenbach kept the ball and got stuffed.

He also failed to protect the ball. He threw an interception inside Michigan’s 30-yard line on UCLA’s second drive of the game. He fumbled near midfield to kill another drive.

Then on the final play of the third quarter, on UCLA’s own 19-yard line, the ball slipped out of his hands on a pass attempt before his arm had moved far enough forward. Michigan recovered the fumble and scored its only touchdown of the game five plays later.

UCLA’s rush-game creativity did finally break through, when its heavy volume of Wildcat formation on the goal-line throughout the season tricked Michigan’s defense into believing the Bruins would run Anthony Woods up the middle with 10 seconds remaining and no timeouts. Instead, Woods faked it and threw a chest pass to tight end Brayden Loftin for a game-tying touchdown. But not only did Dieffenbach’s rushing attempts turn ineffective, it put an already-thin quarterback room in jeopardy.

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On the first play of UCLA’s first possession in overtime, Dieffenbach kept the ball for another carry into the teeth of the Wolverines’ defense, and felt the punishment. After a tackle drove his midsection into the ground, he remained on his back for upwards of five minutes, needing a cart to be taken out of the Big House.

Iamaleava, who started the season behind Dieffenbach and older brother, Nico Iamaleava, was thrust into overtime, in front of more than 109,000 fans, and couldn’t lift the Bruins. With Dieffenbach’s availability in the air, Iamaleava will have to turn that trust into productivity.

“The offense can operate very similarly,” Chesney said. “Madden’s got a good arm. Madden’s got good command of the offense, and he’s got to just continue growing there. ” UCLA’s playoff chances certainly hang on its dicey quarterback situation.

It might be on Iamaleava to lead the Bruins as they try to win out and secure their spot in the 12-team CFP. But if they lose again with him, the committee could dock them for no Big Ten championship game appearance, and quarterback-availability — as it famously did with Jordan Travis and Florida State in 2023.

The Bruins will likely miss the Big Ten championship game with a loss, hosting USC next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. As for the CFP, UCLA will find out how much breathing room it has on Tuesday’s release of the rankings. Now a season that went from promising to dominant, and potentially historic, has turned doubtful after a weekend in Ann Arbor.

As bad as it might have felt for the swaths of UCLA fans that made the trip East, there’s still hope for a football team which has attacked each obstacle with a next-play mentality.

“Nobody hang your head,” Chesney said. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity as the year went on. We recovered from all of that adversity really well. And we’ll recover from this. ”