Uncanny Valley: Trump’s China Visit, Elon Musk’s Lawsuit, and Hantavirus Conspiracy Theories

This week on Uncanny Valley, the team discusses Trump’s selected entourage for his high-stakes visit to China, Elon Musk’s lawsuit against Sam Altman, and the latest developments in the trial. They also delve into the wild conspiracy theories surrounding the hantavirus outbreak.

This week on Uncanny Valley , the team dives into Trump’s selected entourage for his high-stakes visit to China, ranging from Silicon Valley’s tech billionaires to Melania director Brett Ratner.

We also break down the latest developments in Elon Musk’s lawsuit against Sam Altman, alleging that OpenAI abandoned its original nonprofit mission for profit-driven goals, and whether either side is actually gaining an edge in the trial. Plus, Leah shares with us some of the most outlandish conspiracy theories that have been swirling around the hantavirus outbreak. Articles mentioned in this episode: Everyone at the Musk v.

Altman Trial Is Using Fancy Butt Cushions Elon Musk Had ‘Hair-Raising’ Idea of Passing OpenAI On to His Kids, Sam Altman Says Hantavirus Conspiracy Theories Are Already Spreading Online Inside the Race to Develop a Test for the Rare Andes Hantavirus You can follow Brian Barrett on Bluesky at @brbarrett, Zoë Schiffer on Bluesky at @zoeschiffer, and Leah Feiger on Bluesky at @leahfeiger. Write to us at uncannyvalley@wired.com.

How to Listen You can always listen to this week's podcast through the audio player on this page, but if you want to subscribe for free to get every episode, here's how: If you're on an iPhone or iPad, open the app called Podcasts, or just tap this link. You can also download an app like Overcast or Pocket Casts and search for ‘uncanny valley. ’ We’re on Spotify too. Transcript Note: This is an automated transcript, which may contain errors





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Uncanny Valley Trump’S China Visit Silicon Valley’S Tech Billionaires Melania Director Brett Ratner Elon Musk’S Lawsuit Against Sam Altman Openai Abandoned Its Original Nonprofit Missio Hantavirus Conspiracy Theories Business Desk Sam Altman’S Testimony Elon Musk’S Idea Of Passing Openai On To His K Hantavirus Conspiracy Theories Are Already Spr Inside The Race To Develop A Test For The Rare Podcast Subscription Iphone Or Ipad Podcasts Overcast Pocket Casts Spotify Transcript Note

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