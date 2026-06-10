UNC Tar Heels Set Sights on College World Series Title After Super Regional Triumph

The North Carolina Tar Heels advanced to the College World Series with a dramatic Super Regional victory over USC. Now they face the Ole Miss Rebels in Omaha, with pitching and offense needing to click for a national championship run.

The North Carolina Tar Heels punched their ticket to the College World Series last weekend after a dramatic series with USC in the Super Regional.

Now, the real quest for a championship begins. UNC cruised to the Super Regionals with a fairly unproblematic run in the Chapel Hill Regional, but now things will tighten up, and the Tar Heels need to be on point if they are to meet their lofty goals.

First stop, the Ole Miss Rebels. Here is a look at what must go right and what cannot go wrong along the path to a national title for the Tar Heels. After surrendering nine runs in the opening game of the Super Regional, UNC bounced back in impressive fashion. In Game 2, Jason DeCaro was nothing short of spectacular, throwing a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts, just two hits allowed, and one walk.

The following day, Caden Glauber was equally as impressive, dealing for 7.1 innings, allowing three earned runs, and striking out 11. The starting pitching will be key to keeping the Rebels bats at bay later this week.

However, the offense must also step up. After scoring at least seven runs in each game in the Chapel Hill Regional, UNC mustered just 13 runs total against the Trojans and did not score more than five in a game. Luckily for them, the pitching did its part, but they will need more from the offense if they wish to keep advancing.

In Game 3, UNC found themselves six outs away from being sent home early before a late rally allowed them to walk off USC and advance. To avoid having to play from behind, the Tar Heels will need to jump on Ole Miss early and get an early lead. The Rebels made quick work of No. 4 Auburn to advance to the College World Series, knocking down their SEC rivals in just two games.

They will be well-rested for their series with the Tar Heels, and UNC cannot allow that to affect the game in any way. Since the start of the postseason, four of the Rebels five victories have been decided by two runs or fewer, with two of those wins coming in extra innings. If any of their games against UNC are close, it could work in the Rebels favor, as they have been resilient enough throughout the postseason to keep advancing.

Just because North Carolina has that No. 4 next to its name does not mean anything to the Rebels. On their way to Omaha, they have beaten No. 22 Arizona State and No. 5 Auburn. The higher competition does not faze Ole Miss, and UNC should not let its guard down. The Tar Heels must bring their A-game in all phases to secure a spot in the championship series





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

North Carolina Tar Heels College World Series Ole Miss Rebels NCAA Baseball Scott Forbes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WVU's Side of the College World Series Bracket is Officially Locked InThere are still two games to be completed in the Super Regionals for the Omaha Eight to be officially set, but West Virginia's side of the bracket has already b

Read more »

Texas Longhorns Edge Oregon Ducks in Super Regional Thriller to Reach College World SeriesThe Texas Longhorns overcame an early deficit and late pressure to defeat the Oregon Ducks 6-5 in the decisive Super Regional game. Adrian Rodriguez's two-run double in the eighth inning provided the go-ahead runs, and freshman closer Sam Cozart slammed the door with a perfect inning to secure the College World Series berth.

Read more »

Game Times Announced for Ole Miss in College World SeriesThe Rebels are set to take on UNC in what should be a thrilling first round matchup

Read more »

Alabama and Troy make history, punch tickets to College World SeriesFor the first time ever, Troy and Alabama will represent the state together on college baseball’s biggest stage in Omaha.

Read more »