UNC’s Terrence Brown Shares What He’s Most Looking Forward To

Brown was a premier pickup for the Tar Heels this offseason.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas during the second half at T-Mobile Center.

Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images The North Carolina Tar Heels are bringing in an immediate impact player this offseason in the form of Terrence Brown, and he’s excited to play in front of the UNC faithful.who had an incredible season for the Utes in 2025-26. He averaged 19.9 points and 3.8 assists per game last season, shooting 45 percent from the floor and 32 percent from downtown.

Prior to his time with Utah, he spent two seasons with Fairleigh Dickinson, averaging 20.6 points per game in the 2024-25 season. Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Imageswith him to North Carolina, and he is one of Michael Malone’s top acquisitions in his first transfer portal cycle since taking over as head coach. He joins the likes ofThe Tar Heels will be under immense pressure to be a competitive ACC team in Malone’s first season at the helm. Bringing in quality talent such as Brown and Able can help them achieve such a feat.

UNC basketball’s brand as a whole has been hurt by its lack of success in recent years, and they hope that this upcoming season will be the start of a return to the mountaintop. Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images After spending most of his college career playing in front of fan bases that aren’t nearly as passionate as that of the North Carolina Tar Heels, it will certainly be a change of pace for Brown. He noted in a recent interview withthat playing in front of the Tar Heels’ fans is something he is looking forward to now that he’s a part of the program.

“As long as I’ve been in college I haven’t gotten to play for a fan base like this. I’m looking forward to being able to come to every home game and having it be packed out with diehard fans. And, obviously, I haven’t really won in college, and I hear people saying that. Winning is my biggest focus going into this season, that’s the most important thing,” Brown said.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Brown will look to keep up his strong play when he joins the Tar Heels later this year. He’s had a strong collegiate career up to this point, and he’ll look to prove that he belongs on one of the biggest stages in college basketball next season.

Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.





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