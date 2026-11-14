UNC Bears sports change Saturday start times in Greeley because of FAA ground stop

The UNC Bears football team will play Montana State at 5 p.m. at Nottingham Field. The UNC women’s basketball team hosts Sam Houston at 1 p.m. at Bank of Colorado Arena.

The University of Northern Colorado Athletic Department changed start times for home football and women’s basketball games Saturday because of the Friday afternoon Federal Aviation Administration-ordered grounding of flights nationwide.at 5 p.m. Saturday at Nottingham Field in Greeley.

The game was originally scheduled for a noon start.will host Sam Houston at 1 p.m. at Bank of Colorado Arena. This game was changed from a 6 p.m. tip off. Northern Colorado Bears guard Neenah George dribbles the ball down the court during D6 Kids Day at the Northern Colorado Bears women’s basketball game against Idaho at Bank of Colorado Arena on the campus of the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.

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UNC Athletics said parking lots for the football game will open at 2 p.m. Saturday and fans will be able to enter the stadium at 4 p.m. The Bears will honor 13 players before the game as part of senior day: Kenny Lueth, Keegan Patterson, Brayten Silbor, Kieryus Boone, Justin Guin, Brennen Acosta, Ezra Ekuban, Brooks Maile, Ayden Merrihew, Franky Morales, Alfred Smith, Levi Little and Dylan Evans. For women’s basketball, doors at Bank of Colorado Arena will open at noon Saturday.

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The game will also be shown on ESPN+. UNC has a 2-1 record this season. Airlines at reported 741 delayed flights and 162 canceled flights as of 4:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Denver Post citing the flight tracking program FlightAware.