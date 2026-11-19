The Tar Heels may finally have a shot at some fantastic news.

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectCameron Fens’ eligibility fight has moved to a courthouse very close to Chapel Hill, and a ruling could come very soonThe seven-foot transfer filed for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against the NCAA in Orange County Superior Court on Wednesday, according to court documents reported byNov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

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Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect, which challenged how the NCAA treated players from the class of 2022 after they moved to their new five-for-five rule, which granted players five seasons of eligibility in five years. A Davidson County, Tennessee judge granted him a temporary injunction against the NCAA, and Fens then committed to UNC on August 7th.

A few weeks later, however, the Tennessee Court of Appeals stayed that injunction, and the Tennessee Supreme Court then denied a motion to lift the stay, which made Fens drop out of that case in October.. That class action had been the safety net and widest path of eligibility for the class of 2022 players. With it gone, Fens needed a new venue and has found one in Orange County, North Carolina.

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's Cameron Fens moved his eligibility fight to North Carolina, seeking a preliminary injunction for a fifth season of eligibility in a complaint filed against the NCAA on Wednesday. , and with a physical seven-footer in the paint who averaged 8.7 rebounds a game it could immeditaely elevate this team to new heights.

Nov 5, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens drives against Creighton Bluejays forward Isaac Traudt during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Fens would also give UNC a proven contributor on the defensive side of the ball.

Without him, Michael Malone has relied on Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov to protect the paint, and the two have been able to hold up pretty well. , a fantastic addition before conference play starts.

However, if the request is denied, Fens would stay ineligible and continue practicing as he has so far this season. Regardless, this Thursday's hearing could be the most important one of Fens career, and one of the best shots at getting a major playmaker in the paint for the Tar Heels. Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL.

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In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.