UNC Asheville player makes costly mistake after miracle 3-pointer that could have forced overtime

Myles Mayfield's costly intentional foul after a game-tying 3-pointer gave Georgia Tech a stunning 75-74 win over UNC Asheville in the final seconds.

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This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Georgia Tech built a 74-71 advantage in the final seconds before Connor Dubsky hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining to tie it and likely send the game to overtime.

Also read Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Georgia Tech vs UNC Asheville Basketball

UNC Asheville forward Myles Mayfield drives to the basket during a college basketball game against Georgia Tech at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. , on Nov. 14, 2026.

However, apparently, UNC Asheville forward Myles Mayfield did not know what the score was, because he intentionally fouled a Yellow Jacket almost immediately. That sent Victor Valdes to the free throw line, and he hit one of two to take the lead, and UNC Asheville was unable to get another shot off. UNC Asheville was up by 10 with 6:30 to go, so there is plenty of blame to go around.

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The Yellow Jackets trailed 32-25 at halftime and were down by as many as 11 in the second half before rallying. UNC Asheville head coach Mike Morrell reacts during a college basketball game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 14, 2026, at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. To make matters worse, though, the mistake erased quite an effort from Mayfield, who scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

Georgia Tech overcame 37% shooting by grabbing 19 offensive rebounds and holding a 45-37 advantage on the glass. Georgia Tech guard Courtland Muldrew drives to the basket as UNC Asheville forward Myles Mayfield defends during a college basketball game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 14, 2026, at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. Tylis Jordan added seven rebounds for Georgia Tech, while Jackson Fields finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Kam Craft scored 13 points and made four 3-pointers, and Kaiden Bailey added 11 off the bench.