This review examines Netflix's Unbelievable, analyzing how the series exposes police skepticism toward sexual assault survivors and advocates for believing women in the wake of trauma.

Netflix released the eight-part true-crime miniseries Unbelievable in 2019, presenting a harrowing examination of sexual violence and institutional failure. The production stands as a stark contrast to light-hearted programming, offering a rigorous look at the horrors faced by survivors of sexual assault. It serves as a critical narrative within the broader landscape of true-crime storytelling.

Core Narrative And Survivor Perspective

The series centers on the experience of Marie Adler, played by Kaitlyn Dever, who is raped by a home invader in the middle of the night. Marie attempts to report the attack to the police, but her ordeal begins to spiral into a bureaucratic nightmare. She is forced to relive the traumatic event repeatedly for numerous investigators who scrutinize her every word.

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Any minor discrepancies in her recounting of the events are instantly dismissed by detectives as evidence of fabrication. Marie is accused of lying, a verdict that ignores the psychological disorientation inherent in such trauma. The show posits that this dismissal is not an anomaly but a common occurrence for victims coming forward.

Historical Context And Source Material

Unbelievable adapts the 2015 investigative journalism piece An Unbelievable Story of Rape by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong. The narrative uses Marie's specific case to illustrate the broader systemic issues surrounding sexual assault reports. It highlights the courage required to report such crimes and the punitive environment survivors often face.

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The story unfolds across two distinct timelines to provide a comprehensive view of the consequences. One timeline follows Marie in the aftermath of her assault and the incorrect legal judgment against her. The parallel timeline tracks two female detectives pursuing the true perpetrator of the crimes.

Stakeholder Positions And Institutional Skepticism

The series critiques the default position of law enforcement, which often treats allegations as attention-seeking lies before verification. Marie's own friends and family members initially share this skepticism, believing she is inventing the story for attention. This reaction underscores the societal pressure placed on victims to justify their trauma.

The detectives in the opposing timeline serve as a corrective to this institutional bias. They listen to other survivors, allowing their voices to be heard without immediate dismissal. Their investigation reveals a pattern of behavior by the attacker that the initial responders failed to recognize.

Real World Impact And Cultural Resonance

Unbelievable functions as a direct response to the #MeToo movement and the slogan Believe women. It demonstrates the destructive nature of assuming an allegation is false when a victim is vulnerable and exhausted. The trauma depicted is shown to be permanent, affecting the survivor long after the initial event.

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The series refuses to center the attacker's perspective, giving him minimal screen time compared to the survivors. This choice emphasizes the lasting impact on the victims rather than sensationalizing the criminal act. It challenges viewers to question the entire system when authority figures refuse to believe victims.