Unauthorized ‘Gilmore Girls’ Doc ‘Drink Coffee, Talk Fast’ Sets Release Date as Series Alum Scott Patterson Joins as Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

'Gilmore Girls' documentary feature 'Drink Coffee, Talk Fast' will be releasing on video-on-demand platforms next week with series alum Scott Patterson

Unauthorized ‘Gilmore Girls’ Doc ‘Drink Coffee, Talk Fast’ Sets Release Date as Series Alum Scott Patterson Joins as Producer More Than Half of Video Game Workers Laid Off Over the Past Two Years Are Still Unemployed, GDC Industry Report FindsAiring for seven seasons on The WB/CW from 2000-2007 with a one-season revival at Netflix in 2016, “Gilmore Girls” starred Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as iconic mother-and-daughter-duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.

‘Pride and Prejudice’ Trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden Reboot Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy's Love Story for NetflixPer Ink On Paper Studios, the unauthorized documentary about the series will feature “all new, never-before-seen interviews with cast members, behind-the-scenes insights from the crew, stories from writers and directors, and heartfelt testimonials from fans whose lives were changed by the show. ” Initially revealed as a Kickstarter project that hit its goal within its first 48 hours in September 2025, “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast” is now availablealong with exclusive bonus content from the documentary-making process.

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The doc will be wildly available to stream for a fee on Apple, Google, and other major platforms on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

“Drink Coffee, Talk Fast” is not affiliated with “Gilmore Girls” IP holder Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. or the producers of “Gilmore Girls. ” An authorized “Gilmore Girls” documentary isPatterson’s participation in the “Gilmore Girls” doc is being announced ahead of the the film’s premiere at The Palace Theater in Los Angeles Friday as part of the Secret Movie Club and Los Angeles International Film Festival .

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Patterson will also be featured in the doc, alongside a number of new names just added to the cast list, in footage that was shot after the Kickstarter campaign ended.

“Drink Coffee, Talk Fast” is directed by documentary filmmakers Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna . Adam F. Goldberg is an executive producer. Jim Demonakos is a producer.

“We couldn’t have been more excited to have Scott join us for this film,” Balakumar said. “He is so deeply connected to the ‘Gilmore Girls’ fandom, and we’re so glad we had the opportunity to capture that.

” Along with Patterson , newly announced documentary participants include Lesli Linka Glatter , Susanne Daniels , Demi Adejuyigbe , Rachel Kamerman , Mark Strasburg and Stephen Clancy .

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These actors join the number of previously announced interviewees, including: Kelly Bishop , Jared Padalecki , Chad Michael Murray , Keiko Agena , Sally Struthers , Liz Torres , Emily Kuroda , Rose Abdoo , Kathleen Wilhoite , Michael Winters , Aris Alvarado , Matt Jones , Nick Holmes , Grant Lee Phillips , George Anthony Bell , Shelly Cole , Vanessa Marano and Olivia Hack as well as director Jamie Babbit, writer and producer Stan Zimmerman, costumer Valerie Campbell, casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey, and “Gilmore Guys” podcast co-host Kevin T Porter.

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