Unai Emery: Aston Villa must match my ambition to become a European superpower

Unai Emery believes Villa's owners must support his ambitions ahead of next season. He aims for more silverware after ending a 44-year trophy drought at Villa.

NEWS TEXT: Unai Emery has called on Aston Villa 's bosses to match his ambition as he bids to turn the club into a European juggernaut after winning the Europa League .

Victory in Istanbul delivered Villa their first European trophy in 44 years and it also made it five times that he has got his hands on this trophy after wins with Sevilla and Villarreal previously. Villa will dine at Europe's top table next season with the world's biggest teams in the Champions League and Emery was unequivocal that progress for Villa will require those above him flexing their financial muscle.

'I am myself ambitious and of course I need support,' Emery said. 'The owners, everyone that works in the club, development is everything. 'The players are following us. We are doing it together.

But we must try to set this ambition, being clear and realistic. As a team, ambitious and improving. This is our next step.

' Unai Emery has called for Aston Villa's owners to back him this summer to improve the squad He guided Villa to Europa League glory on Wednesday - ending their 30-year trophy drought Emery added: 'We are getting stronger but we are trying to be demanding. Next year we will play in Champions League and the Premier League is the most difficult in the world. This is the challenge.

' This was a ruthless display against a Freiburg side that found themselves completely outmatched by a Villa side that will look to make some noise in the Champions League next season. Now, having delivered his first trophy as Aston Villa boss, Emery is eager to fill the trophy cabinet with plenty more silverware, rather than see fans wait another 44 years.

'The club is working to extend the stadium 10,000 people more. We are changing a little bit the training centre,' Emery explained.

'We are trying to be demanding inside . Playing in Europe, Conference League, Champions League, Europa League... next year we're going to play again in Champions League.

'It makes sense how we're getting this development with the players, extending their contracts. But it's important we must be so, so demanding in our process, in our project.

'The project can only make sense if we are winning, if we are getting our objectives during this process. ' So, can this group, with a couple of alterations, swing with the big guys and take a title fight to Arsenal and Manchester City next year? That's Emery's aim.

'Next year we will play in Champions League and this is the challenge,' he added. 'The Premier League is the most difficult league in the world. To be fighting top seven, top five, top four is something very difficult. Hopefully we can be close with teams like City and Arsenal.

' But a final word on a legendary night in the club's history. 'All the times I am successful in this competition I needed good players,' Emery said. 'Now I am so thankful for the players, they are following our ambitions. 'They are protagonists on the field.

This is the reason I am not feeling the king in this competition. I am feeling really thankful - we are the kings together.

'After 1982 the club won the European Cup, it was something they were missing - the supporters - a trophy. Achieving this one is making us so, so happy but we are not going to stop.





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