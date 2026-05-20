Unai Emery and Aston Villa's Remarkable Journey

Unai Emery, formerly of Arsenal, has taken Aston Villa from the brink of financial collapse to Champions League finalists in less than four years. Villa were crowned European champions after beating Freiburg in Istanbul.

The Prince of Wales hailed Aston Villa ending their 44-year wait for a European title as an 'amazing night', as Villa captain John McGinn called on the royal to get the drinks in to celebrate.

Goals from Youri Tielemans, Emi Buendia and Morgan Rogers saw Villa crush Freiburg in Istanbul to win the Europa League as Prince William, alongside friends, celebrated wildly in the stands of the Tupras Stadium. Prince William shared some final words of support before kick-off in the dressing room and McGinn was left hoping His Royal Highness would put his hand in his pocket to get the party started.

'He's a classy guy,' McGinn said. 'He was in the dressing room before the game. He's a massive Villa fan so he was never going to miss it and it's obviously great to have his support.

'He's just a normal guy - hopefully tonight he can have a couple of drinks with us and get his credit card out at the end of the night! ' The fairytale story of Aston Villa's triumph began in 2022 when Unai Emery, formerly of Arsenal, took over as the manager, bringing in discipline, focus, and experience. In less than four years, Villa went into the Champions League, reached the top four in the Premier League, and became European champions.

It has been a remarkable journey, and the players who played their part in the journey celebrated it by sinking their drinks straight after the game. It was a truly unforgettable night for everyone associated with Villa, particularly boss Unai Emery who has now won this competition for a fifth time. Unai Emery, after a season of intense pressure and determination, said, 'It's really something fantastic. We played in a very serious way this year.

So, so focused, and the players showed their wishes.

' Villa captain John McGinn became the first Scotsman to captain a side as a major European final since 1984, as the postponed 2020 European final was held in Istanbul. John McGinn stated, 'This club was close to being in a bad way seven years ago - there was one remit, to get it back to the Premier League and to the levels it had been at before. Tonight was just everything we have built coming together.

The pride I felt with 10 minutes to go at 3-0, thinking 'We're European champions,' was something I can't even describe. As a kid growing up, I remember Celtic in 2003. It wasn't a great night for them but it was special. I was lucky enough to go the final at Hampden in 2007.

To be here, in 2026, as captain of Aston Villa is incredible. It's the proudest night of my career.





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