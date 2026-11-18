UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq warns Israeli military movements in Deir al-Balah could uproot 18000 Palestinians and disrupt aid as death toll surpasses 74000.

United Nations deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq confirmed on Wednesday that Palestinians are fleeing the affected area in Deir al-Balah, moving west and southwest as Israel continues its military aggression in the central Gaza Strip. The United Nations issued a stern warning that this incursion has already resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians and threatens to uproot more than 18,000 civilians from their homes. This latest escalation disrupts essential humanitarian services and intensifies the displacement crisis that has defined the conflict since October 2023.

Deir al-Balah Displacement Details

Farhan Haq told reporters that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported civilians were evacuating the specific zone impacted by the military operations. Initial analysis indicated that approximately 18,000 people were residing in the affected area, which spans about 2.5 square kilometers. Among those displaced, about 4,000 individuals were staying in designated displacement sites when the aggression began. This movement comes shortly after Israel announced military actions beyond the so-called yellow line in Deir al-Balah, a boundary previously established to guide civilian safety and aid delivery.

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Humanitarian Impact and International Law

Humanitarian partners operating in the region had previously warned that several essential relief services could be severely disrupted by the aggression. The United Nations noted that the area has been subjected to six forced displacement ultimatums issued by Israeli authorities between December 2023 and June 2025. Farhan Haq emphasized that civilians who flee must be allowed to return as soon as circumstances allow. He stated that whether civilians choose to leave or stay, they must be protected and able to receive the humanitarian assistance they need. He further added that humanitarian facilities and civilian infrastructure must also be protected, a requirement mandated by international humanitarian law.

Resident Testimony and Broader Operation Fears

Um Ahmad al-Tartoori, a resident of the Al-Bureij camp, described the terror experienced by families hearing shelling and explosions near their homes. Another Al-Bureij resident, 27-year-old Mahmoud al-Saafin, told AFP that he feared this may be the start of a broader operation. He expressed concern that displacement would begin anew as the population has not yet recovered from the effects of the previous war and displacement. These personal accounts highlight the psychological toll on civilians who are forced to move repeatedly despite having already lost their homes and livelihoods.

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Death Toll and Infrastructure Destruction Statistics

Since October 2023, the ongoing conflict has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 176,000, with the vast majority being women and children. Experts suggest that the official death toll is an undercount, estimating that the true figure could be around 200,000. Tel Aviv has destroyed 90 percent of Gaza's infrastructure, leading the United Nations to estimate reconstruction costs at approximately $71.4 billion. Israel currently occupies nearly 60 percent of Gaza, maintaining a siege that has devastated the territory's economic and social foundations.

Political Context and Future Uncertainty

The ongoing invasion is seen by analysts as an attempt by caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to divert attention from internal political crises. This strategy aims to hinder the formation of a new government following recent electoral setbacks for his administration. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely as humanitarian aid remains strained and the potential for further displacement looms. The United Nations maintains that all parties must adhere to international law to protect civilian lives and ensure the delivery of essential aid.