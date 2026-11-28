The United Nations warns that hunger is expected to worsen in 16 countries over the next six months, with Sudan and Yemen facing the gravest risks.

Hunger is expected to worsen in 16 countries over the next six months, with war-torn Sudan and Yemen among five nations facing the gravest risk, the United Nations’ food agencies warned Friday.

The agencies pointed to conflict, soaring fuel costs linked to war in the Middle East and steep cuts in aid. The Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program's Hunger Hotspots report covers December through May 2026. It places Sudan, Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and northern Nigeria at the highest level of concern. All five have appeared on the list repeatedly since 2022.

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The Palestinian territories were moved down one level following the October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza, though 67% of Gaza’s population still faces crisis-level hunger or worse, and the report warned that the gains were fragile. Famine risk persists in Sudan In Sudan, a risk of famine is expected to persist through January in 13 areas of North Darfur and South Kordofan, the report said.