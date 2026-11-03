UN Warns Gaza Waste Crisis as Half Fleet Unoperational Due to Israeli Restrictions

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warns that Israeli restrictions on spare parts and fuel are halting waste collection in Gaza, escalating public health risks for displaced civilians.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric issued a stark warning on Tuesday that public health risks in Gaza are rising sharply due to a critical failure in solid waste management systems. This deterioration is directly linked to persistent restrictions imposed by Israel, which are preventing essential supplies from entering the territory. The blockade has caused a collapse in sanitation infrastructure, leaving residents without basic hygiene services during a prolonged humanitarian emergency.

Dujarric stated during a press conference that partners responsible for collecting solid waste have warned that only half of their vehicle fleet remains operational. This mechanical paralysis is not the result of combat damage but rather the consequence of blocked logistics chains. The Israeli restrictions are specifically preventing the entry of sufficient engine oil and spare parts required to keep the garbage trucks running effectively.

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The lack of maintenance parts means that garbage trucks cannot function at full capacity. As a direct consequence, uncollected trash is accumulating in the streets, creating breeding grounds for disease. This situation exacerbates the already dire living conditions for residents in the enclave, who are struggling with limited resources and severe overcrowding.

To address this logistical bottleneck, Dujarric demanded that a wider range of critical supplies must be allowed into Gaza with significantly less red tape. He emphasized that more crossings need to be opened specifically for the delivery of these vital maintenance materials. The current bureaucratic hurdles are described as significant barriers that prevent humanitarian organizations from maintaining even basic sanitation services for the population.

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The spokesperson noted that humanitarian funding is also critical, especially as people face their fourth winter in dire displacement conditions. Without immediate access to fuel and mechanical components, the ability to provide basic hygiene standards is severely compromised. This situation highlights the intersection of military restrictions and civilian health crises in the region, where essential services are crumbling under the weight of logistical constraints.

The context of this humanitarian crisis includes continued violence despite a ceasefire that has been in effect since October 10, 2025. Israeli attacks killed 22 students and education workers in Gaza in October according to the Palestinian ministry. These incidents occur against the backdrop of a war launched with US support in October 2023 that has killed more than 74,000 victims.

The conflict has injured over 175,000 people while destroying 90 percent of civilian infrastructure. Despite the stated ceasefire terms, reports indicate that Israel has continued shelling, shooting, and demolishing Palestinian structures. This ongoing expansion of destruction further complicates any efforts to restore essential services like waste management and healthcare delivery.

While the focus remains on the Gaza sanitation emergency, other regional tensions are simultaneously unfolding. The Sudanese army reported that it shot down a drone entering from Ethiopia, signaling potential border conflicts in East Africa. These geopolitical frictions add complexity to international diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the Middle East.

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In unrelated economic news, Binance announced that it covers 95 percent of $6.3B stolen in a record crypto hack. Additionally, a tourist was killed as two helicopters collided in Nepal's Everest region. These events underscore the diverse global challenges occurring alongside the sustained humanitarian crisis in Gaza, highlighting the interconnected nature of current global security and economic issues.

The collapse of waste management services in Gaza represents a critical turning point in the ongoing humanitarian disaster. The inability to remove trash threatens to spread infectious diseases rapidly among the displaced population. International observers are urging for immediate logistical solutions to prevent a secondary health catastrophe in the region.