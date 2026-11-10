The United Nations criticizes Israel's response to severe flooding in Gaza displacement camps which has killed children and damaged thousands of tents, urging immediate entry of winterisation supplies.

The United Nations has formally escalated its demands on Israel, explicitly endorsing a critical assessment that Tel Aviv's response to the severe flooding in Gaza was insufficient. Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq confirmed that the agency agrees with the Board of Peace's condemnation of the blockade on essential shelter materials, urging immediate authorization for their entry into the Palestinian enclave. This diplomatic pressure comes as the humanitarian crisis deepens, with heavy rains having already claimed the lives of children and an infant while exposing tens of thousands of displaced families to dangerous winter conditions.

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated, as the United Nations highlighted that logistical bottlenecks at checkpoint controls are directly responsible for the delay in relief efforts. Haq clarified that while temporary housing units are readily available to address the disaster, their introduction into Gaza is strictly contingent upon permission from Israeli authorities. The agency has identified this specific logistical bottleneck as a critical factor exacerbating the unfolding humanitarian disaster, leaving residents without protection from the harsh seasonal elements.

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The human cost of these delays is starkly evident in the casualty reports confirmed by the United Nations. Heavy rainfall over the weekend caused widespread flooding in displacement camps, severely damaging thousands of tents that serve as the primary residences for those forced from their homes. The storms resulted in tragic fatalities, including one infant who drowned and three children who were killed when a sand dune collapsed onto their shelter. At least one woman also lost her life during this incident, underscoring the extreme vulnerability of displaced families lacking robust infrastructure.

Data from the UN humanitarian office indicates that the scale of destruction is massive, with more than 26,000 households reporting damage to their shelters or personal belongings due to the severe weather events. Despite this widespread destruction, the agency noted that more than 150,000 tents are currently stationed outside of Gaza, awaiting authorization for dispatch into the territory. This gap between available resources and on-the-ground needs highlights the severity of the access restrictions imposed on humanitarian convoys.

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Humanitarian teams operating on the ground have been actively working to mitigate further damage, pumping floodwater and improving drainage systems in displacement sites. They are also reinforcing shelters with sandbags and distributing emergency supplies where possible. However, officials stated that they lack the sufficient equipment required to manage the scale of the crisis effectively. The Board of Peace has urged Israel to authorize winterisation supplies immediately, arguing that continued delays are worsening a foreseeable humanitarian emergency.

In its statement on Monday, the Board of Peace issued a dual mandate, calling on Israel to lift restrictions on aid while simultaneously demanding that Hamas disarm and transfer governing authority in accordance with the established peace plan. This political dimension adds complexity to the immediate relief efforts, as the organization seeks to address both the environmental disaster and broader geopolitical objectives in the region. The intersection of these demands reflects the challenging context in which aid workers must operate.

The operational environment for aid workers remains precarious, with security incidents frequently complicating relief distribution efforts. UN personnel visiting a displacement site west of the so-called Yellow Line in Gaza City on Saturday were forced to take cover when bursts of gunfire struck nearby areas. The UN confirmed that no personnel were injured in the incident but reiterated its strong call for the protection of civilians under international humanitarian law.

The organization continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the need for safe passage for humanitarian convoys to ensure that critical supplies reach the most vulnerable populations without obstruction or risk of violence. As the winter season progresses, the lack of adequate shelter materials poses a continuous threat to public health and safety in the Gaza Strip. The international community awaits a decisive response from Israeli authorities to unlock the aid that could save lives and alleviate suffering.