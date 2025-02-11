UN Suspends Yemen Operations After Houthi Detention of Eight Staff

The United Nations has halted all humanitarian aid efforts in northern Yemen's Saada province following the arbitrary arrest of eight UN staff members by the Houthi group. This unprecedented move aims to pressure the Houthis into releasing the detainees and guarantee the safety of UN personnel in Houthi-controlled areas.

The United Nations has taken the unprecedented step of suspending all humanitarian operations in Saada province, Yemen , following the arbitrary detention of eight more UN staff members by the Houthi group. This decision, which came in a statement issued by the UN, underscores the deteriorating security situation and the lack of guarantees for the safety of UN personnel operating in Houthi-controlled territories. None of the detained UN staffers have been released.

The UN emphasized that the suspension of operations is intended to create space for negotiations aimed at securing the release of the detained personnel and establishing the necessary conditions for the delivery of vital humanitarian aid in areas under Houthi control. The statement highlighted that the latest detainees, taken late last month, included six working in Saada, a province on Yemen's northern border with Saudi Arabia. Saada is a key area of operation for several UN agencies, including the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF, alongside numerous international aid organizations. This suspension comes at a critical time, as the UN projected that over 19 million people across Yemen will require humanitarian assistance this year due to a confluence of factors, including climate shocks, malnutrition, cholera outbreaks, and the lingering economic effects of the ongoing war. Previously, the Houthis had taken steps to ease tensions by unilaterally releasing 153 war detainees in January, following the ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza. This gesture, however, has not translated into a lasting improvement in the security situation for UN personnel or the resumption of unhindered humanitarian access to those in need





