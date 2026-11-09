Manfred Nowak highlights selective accountability in torture cases, citing Israel and Gaza conflicts as examples where institutional bias undermines justice for survivors.

Former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture Alice Jill Edwards has issued a stark warning that global institutions are failing survivors by applying double standards to allegations of sexual violence and torture. Writing to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Edwards argued that the credibility of international justice depends on treating every victim with equal rigor. The expert emphasized that political bias undermines the evidence required for successful prosecutions and allows perpetrators to dismiss findings as partisan.

Edwards highlighted that survivors from Israel and Gaza to Ukraine, Sudan, and Bosnia share a profound fear that their trauma will not be recognized. In an increasingly polarized political landscape, these individuals worry whether their stories will be investigated fairly or ignored entirely. The answer to these fears increasingly depends on the identity of the victim and the accused, revealing a systemic failure in how the United Nations handles atrocity crimes.

Also read West Virginia Falls to Texas Tech 53-48 as Rodriguez Criticizes Defensive Performance

The disparity in treatment is particularly evident in the conflict involving Israel and Hamas. Edwards questioned why many who emphasize Palestinian suffering hesitate to fully acknowledge the violence committed by Hamas on October 7, 2023. This date marked an attack where Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 hostages. One-third of those captives never returned alive, a fact that remains a source of deep grief for Israeli families.

Sexual violence was committed alongside these atrocities, yet some observers resist documenting these facts despite available evidence. A United Nations mission led by Pramila Patten utilized forensic and digital experts to find reasonable grounds to believe that conflict-related sexual violence occurred during the October 7 attacks. The team discovered clear information regarding sexual violence against hostages, including rape and gang rape in multiple locations.

Advertisement

Despite clear evidence, institutional bias continues to hinder justice. Edwards noted that she reached similar conclusions months prior to the Patten report. However, these assessments face continuous questioning from certain human rights experts and public figures. Even with extensive video, photographic, and forensic evidence, the findings met intense dismissal from critics who seem unwilling to accept the full scope of the crimes.

The same standard must apply to allegations against Israel, Edwards insisted. On November 1, the Arab League called for an independent international investigation into allegations that detainees from Gaza held in Israel's Ramla Prison have been repeatedly beaten. My own inquiries into allegations of torture and mistreatment at another facility, Sde Teiman, in May 2024 saw the Israeli Supreme Court order the supervision of that facility.

Edwards argued that all such allegations should be investigated independently and to exactly the same standard of proof that was demanded of the UN team that examined October 7. This means not a lower standard because the alleged victims are Palestinian, and not a higher one because the accused is a state. The law leaves no room for such selectivity, as the prohibition of torture is absolute.

This principle extends beyond the Middle East. On a fact-finding mission to Ukraine in September 2023, the UN human rights mission documented 1,000 cases of sexual torture, mostly against male detainees. It attributed 89 percent to Russia's forces and 11 percent to Ukraine's. In my own investigations as Special Rapporteur, I reviewed more than 80 credible cases of sexual torture by Russian forces.

Advertisement

Equal standards do not mean equal blame. The evidence sets the proportions, not the politics. Edwards stressed that institutions exist to secure survivors' rights, not the other way around. It is impossible to promise every survivor a particular legal outcome, but they have a right to demand a serious and impartial response.

For survivors, the experience of not being believed constitutes a second injury. When allegations are judged plausible or implausible based on who is accused, human rights work loses its essential credibility. Politicized investigations are easily dismissed by perpetrators as partial, even when credible evidence exists. This dynamic hands an excuse to those who wish to evade accountability.

The principle that survivors have taught is simple. They do not exist to provide testimony for institutions. Instead, institutions must exist to secure survivors' rights. This November 25, that principle should apply equally to the Israeli and other women and hostages attacked on October 7 and to Palestinians held in Israeli detention.

No durable peace can be built by asking some survivors to disappear from the record. Edwards concluded that true accountability requires that every allegation, regardless of which side it implicates, be held to the same rigorous and transparent standard. Only then can the global community hope to deliver the justice that the law demands for all victims of sexual violence and torture.