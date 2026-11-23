Russia and Ukraine trade blame at the UN Security Council over Black Sea shipping attacks and energy infrastructure strikes, with Moscow rejecting new grain deals.

The United States highlighted diplomatic progress with Ukraine and European partners regarding four key pillars for a lasting peace settlement. These pillars include security guarantees, a clear path to European Union membership, a post-war prosperity plan, and post-settlement security arrangements. This development builds directly upon recent discussions held in Abu Dhabi.

Russia Rejects New Grain Deal and Accuses Kiev

Russia explicitly ruled out reviving any new international grain deal during a UN Security Council briefing on Monday. The Russian representative stated there would be no acceptance of arrangements that function as a mechanism to exchange Ukrainian food for Western weapons. Moscow argued that the previous agreement allowed only 3 percent of exported grain to reach countries in need, while up to 70 percent of Ukrainian agricultural products entered EU and Western markets.

Also read Russian warship sinks off Libya as suspected Ukrainian strikes take war beyond Black Sea

The Russian envoy accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian Armed Forces of opening Pandora's box through their maritime actions. Moscow claimed the Ukrainian military has targeted more than 200 commercial vessels across the Black, Azov, Caspian, Baltic, and Mediterranean seas since July. These attacks reportedly resulted in the killing or wounding of 12 seafarers. Russia maintains it is one of the chief guarantors of global food security, supplying food to 160 countries.

Ukraine Details Energy Infrastructure Destruction

Ukraine's representative provided a stark contrast to the grain narrative by detailing the systematic destruction of its energy infrastructure. The envoy stated that Russia has targeted civilian power grids since mid-July, damaging virtually every power plant nationwide. This campaign has affected more than 800 units of energy equipment across the country. The representative emphasized that not a single day has passed without a Russian attack on the energy system since that time.

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Recent attacks in November shut down three thermal plants, plunging more than 850,000 people into darkness. The Ukrainian envoy noted that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost off-site power for the 28th time during this period. Despite the severe implications for international peace and security, Ukraine argued that the nuclear facility receives far less attention than other aspects of the conflict. They called for the urgent return of the plant to Kiev's control.

Global Food Security and Maritime Safety Concerns

Escalating attacks on Black Sea shipping have fueled significant concerns about global food insecurity among United Nations officials. The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has raised more than $2.6 billion from 41 donors to help support the nation's recovery efforts. However, with winter approaching, Ukrainian officials identified air defense as their top priority, specifically requesting more Patriot systems and PAC-3 interceptors.

On the maritime front, Kiev reported 89 attacks on civilian vessels between June and August, a sharp increase from the 25 attacks recorded in all of 2025. Ukraine accused Russia of looting grain via a shadow grain fleet, asserting that stolen grain must be seized rather than bought. The United States representative urged both sides to immediately stop striking energy grids, civilian ports, and food distribution sites.

Final Accusations and Responsibility for War

At the close of the session, Russia's representative accused Kiev of criminally expanding the scope and geography of its maritime attacks. This accusation followed strikes on two logistics vessels and an accompanying military boat off the coast of Libya over the weekend. The Russian envoy cited President Zelenskyy's public acknowledgment of the strike alongside an earlier attack on the Arctic Metagaz carrier as proof of the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime.

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Ukraine's representative dismissed Moscow's allegations as a distortion and finger-pointing before the adjournment. The envoy declared that Russia chose to invade Ukraine and continues its aggression, bearing full responsibility for the war. They urged Moscow to withdraw its forces immediately to resolve the conflict.