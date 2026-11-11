UN Secretary‑General Urges Rapid Fossil‑Fuel Phase‑Out at COP31

Guterres demands a new Climate Justice Compact, triple renewable capacity and $300bn annual aid by 2035 to keep warming below 1.5°C.

At the UN Climate Conference in Antalya, Turkey, on 10 November 2026, Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres called for a new Climate Justice Compact to speed the shift away from fossil fuels, boost climate finance and protect the world's most vulnerable nations.

Core Details of the Proposed Compact

The compact would rest on four pillars: a just transition from fossil fuels, protection of exposed populations, adequate financing, and prioritising international cooperation over geopolitical divides.

Also read UN Secretary-General Guterres Praises Türkiye's COP31 Climate Conference in Antalya

Guterres asserted that global renewable‑energy capacity must triple from 2025 levels by 2035. He added that coal power unburdened must fall by at least 75 percent. The Secretary‑General urged developed countries to commit at least $300 billion per year toward climate finance by 2035. He also suggested a windfall‑tax on major oil companies, citing that the nine largest firms earned $95 billion in the last quarter.

Stakeholder Positions and Reactions

Guterres stresses that the compact would embody the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, insisting that all countries must fulfill their obligations. He warned that the current climate trajectory is "a path to mutually assured destruction" and called for urgent action to prevent further disasters.

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While the text of the compact invites debate, the UN Secretary‑General presented the proposal amid diplomatic discussions between Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and others on the sidelines of the conference. International media noted that the compact's call for financing and a renunciation of unchecked coal growth would affect both developing and developed economies.

Implications for Global Climate Policy

If adopted, the compact could reshape climate governance by linking financial commitments to measurable reductions in fossil‑fuel usage. Nations would be required to align national action plans with the four pillars, potentially accelerating investment in renewables and curbing coal‑related emissions globally.

The pledge of $300 billion annually would broaden the pool of resources available to vulnerable countries, many of which rely on external aid to cope with climate‑related disasters. By tying the funding to windfall profits from oil giants, the compact also introduces a new mechanism for ensuring that the best‑placed economies contribute proportionally.

Next Steps and Expected Outcomes

Guterres will present the draft compact to the US‑led UN "Leadership Summit" following COP31. The proposal's influence will depend on how countries interpret the commitments and how the UN Security Council might formalise the financing framework. Should the compact gain traction, provinces of the world's coastlines, island nations and rural communities would experience a measurable shift in climate resilience and infrastructure investment between 2027 and 2035.