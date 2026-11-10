Antonio Guterres praised Türkiye's organisation of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, while ReFED's Dana Gunders lauded its push to tackle food waste.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, praised Türkiye's organisation of the COP31 Climate Change Conference in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya. The remarks, reported by Anadolu Agency, placed the spotlight on the host country's management of the global climate summit.

Guterres said he has attended many COP summits and has been genuinely impressed by the high quality of Türkiye's organisation of the event. His comments framed the praise as a comparison with the many COP meetings he has previously attended, rather than as a narrow judgment on a single session.

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Guterres Praises COP31 Organisation in Antalya

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres publicly endorsed the quality of Türkiye's organisation of COP31 in Antalya, describing it as high in standard. His statement was delivered on Tuesday and concerned the conference as a whole.

Guterres's remarks followed praise delivered a day earlier, on Monday, by Dana Gunders, head of the US-based nonprofit ReFED. Taken together, the two statements show international figures from different sectors responding positively to the Antalya event within a single news cycle.

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The United Nations chief's endorsement carries weight because it comes from the official who leads the world body that convenes the COP process. His assessment rests on his personal experience of attending many earlier summits.

ReFED Credits Türkiye on Food Waste Efforts

Dana Gunders, head of the US-based nonprofit ReFED, commended Türkiye's efforts to unite countries in tackling food waste. Her praise focused on the country's coordinating role rather than on the climate negotiations alone.

Gunders highlighted Türkiye's Zero Waste initiative and the role of First Lady Emine Erdogan in bringing the issue to greater international attention. In her view, the First Lady has helped move food waste higher on the global agenda.

Gunders said that through COP and the Zero Waste Foundation, Türkiye is demonstrating strong leadership. She pointed to the annual Zero Waste Forum, which brings together participants from around the world, as evidence of that leadership in practice.

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Gunders also said she believes attention to this topic has really risen with the help of the First Lady. Her comments linked the visibility of food waste policy directly to the high-profile role of Emine Erdogan.

Zero Waste Forum Links COP31 to Global Visibility

The annual Zero Waste Forum brings together participants from around the world, and ReFED's assessment treats it as a key sign of Türkiye's leadership. The forum connects the COP framework with the work of the Zero Waste Foundation.

Gunders's comments show how the conference in Antalya and the Zero Waste Foundation are being presented together as parts of one effort. For international observers, this link explains why the host country's role extends beyond the summit itself.

The available reporting does not list further scheduled dates, procedures, or follow-up steps for the Zero Waste initiative or the Zero Waste Forum. Readers should look to subsequent official announcements from Türkiye and the United Nations for any new timelines.