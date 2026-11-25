A new UN report states that over 47,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members in 2025. Global intentional homicides reached 78,000 victims, highlighting the urgent need for safety measures.

A new United Nations report released ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women confirms that 47,000 women and girls were killed by an intimate partner or a family member in 2025. This tragic total averages to roughly 129 victims every single day, representing five women lost to lethal violence each hour across the globe.

The data shows that globally, 78,000 women and girls were victims of intentional homicide in 2025. This total number remains largely unchanged from previous years, indicating a concerning stagnation in progress toward safety for women worldwide. Femicide, defined as the gender-related killing of women and girls, often serves as the final act in a prolonged pattern of threats and abuse.

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These killings rarely occur in isolation but are instead the culmination of sustained domestic violence cycles that have gone unchecked for too long. The persistence of these high casualty figures highlights the urgent need for a paradigm shift in how societies address gender-based lethal violence and protect vulnerable populations from escalating abuse.

Sima Bahous, the Executive Director of UN Women, emphasized the critical need for immediate action to protect these vulnerable populations. She stated that governments must ensure women can report violence safely, access protection, and receive support before it is too late. Her statement underscores the moral imperative for institutional change to prevent these preventable deaths.

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This call to action precedes the 16 Days of Activism campaign, which runs from November 25 through December 10. The campaign is currently themed UNITE to End Violence Against Women and Girls, aiming to mobilize global efforts to dismantle the structures that allow such violence to persist. The timing of the report's release aligns with this major advocacy push to galvanize public and political will.

UN Women and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are jointly calling on governments, the private sector, and the media to take decisive steps. Their primary objective is to protect survivors of violence and ensure justice is served for victims. They are also urging an end to the culture of impunity that allows perpetrators to evade legal consequences.

This multi-sectoral approach aims to create a supportive environment where reporting and intervention are normalized and effective. By engaging diverse stakeholders, the United Nations seeks to break the silence surrounding domestic abuse and hold institutions accountable for failing to protect women. The focus is on systemic reform rather than isolated incidents of violence.

In a separate geopolitical development, officials stated that the European Union must unite to pressure Israel to lift aid restrictions in Gaza. This statement highlights the growing international concern over humanitarian conditions in the conflict zone. The push for unified EU action reflects a diplomatic effort to alleviate suffering and ensure the flow of essential supplies to civilians affected by the ongoing crisis.

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Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has issued warnings to companies supplying Ukraine regarding increased threats of Russian sabotage. This security alert indicates a escalation in hybrid warfare tactics aimed at disrupting international support networks. The warning underscores the complex security landscape faced by organizations providing logistical and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

Additional reports indicate a second attack on the Riyadh financial district in a week, leaving several injured. This incident adds to the region's instability, while other news includes the Rapid Support Forces commander in Sudan switching sides to join the Sudanese army. These developments reflect the turbulent geopolitical landscape alongside the persistent crisis of gender-based violence.

Senegal was reinstated as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners, providing a moment of sporting triumph amidst broader global challenges. However, the focus remains on the stark reality that 78,000 women were intentionally killed globally in 2025. The contrast between sporting achievements and the persistence of femicide highlights the urgent work required to achieve true global safety.