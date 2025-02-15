A new UN report details China's escalating use of forced labor, revealing a system that targets Tibetans and Uyghurs, stealing land and forcing them into exploitative industries.

A recently released United Nations agency report compiles evidence that China has dramatically expanded its state-sponsored slavery program tormenting Tibet ans and the indigenous Turkic communities of East Turkistan, forcing rural people off their land and making them pick cotton and work in factories to make solar panels.

The report, by the International Labor Organization (ILO), a United Nations entity, on Monday extensively cites research by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) indicating that the Chinese Communist Party has evolved its slavery program away from the concentration camps popular in East Turkistan for much of 2017 through 2020 and into what it calls the “liberation” of “surplus” rural workers into manufacturing and processing. Slavery is a major component of the Chinese government’s genocide of Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other ethnic groups that form the majority of the population of East Turkistan. China is believed to have begun building concentration camps for Uyghurs around 2017, which it later branded “vocational and educational training” centers (VETCs). Survivors of the camps suggest the government trafficked the organs of prisoners in prime medical condition to be harvested. At their peak, the VETCs held tens of thousands into slavery and stole children from homes to indoctrinate them out of their culture in communist boarding schools.The ILO report published this week begins by celebrating the Chinese government, claiming that China has made “progress … towards the effective application” of international labor laws. It cites China outlawing “re-education through labor” – which it practiced in the Uyghur camps – in 2013 as an example of progress, as well as laws to prevent, in theory, the sex trafficking of women and children. The report then continued to “note the observations” by the ITUC in a report submitted to the U.N. agency in September. “The ITUC alleges widespread and state-sponsored forced labor practices in both the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) and the Tibet Autonomous Region (Tibet),” the report noted, listing two ways that China enslaves people in East Turkistan: Firstly, a system of arbitrary detention for Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities suspected of endangering social stability and national security (the “Vocational Skills Training and Education Centers” or VSTEC system) which since 2020 has been replaced with institutionalized long-term detention in regular prisons following a formal legal process, notably of prominent intellectuals and continued forced placement of “released” detainees in labor-intensive industries such as textiles and electronics. Secondly, the government steals land from traditional farmers and then forces those individuals into industrial slavery conditions. Beijing describes this as the “liberation” of rural people from the “poverty” of their traditional lifestyles. Also in Tibet, the ILO said it had received evidence of similar policies, including “military-style vocational training methods” and forcing “Tibetan nomads and farmers swap their traditional livelihoods for jobs providing measurable cash income in industries such as road construction, mining or food-processing, thereby diluting ‘the negative influence of religion.'” “Local authorities had ‘actively guided’ ethnic smallholder farmers to transfer their agricultural plots to large state-led cooperatives, thus ‘liberating’ ‘surplus’ rural workers for transfer into manufacturing or the service sector,” the report adds. It also noted, citing experts in Chinese slavery, that the ILO report has significantly modified its assessment of slavery in China since its last update, moving away from the use of the VETCs towards the theft of rural land and abduction of traditional farmers.“Some forces keep spreading lies that there are ‘forced labor’ in Xinjiang and Xizang ,” spokesperson Liu Pengyu replied. “The aim is only to smear China’s image, denigrate the Chinese government’s policies governing Xinjiang and Xizang, interfere in China’s internal affairs, and attempt to deceive the international community and disrupt the stable development of Xinjiang and Xizang.” The Communist Party regularly uses the incorrect Mandarin-language names of territories it has colonized or wishes to colonize in an attempt to “Sinicize” them.





