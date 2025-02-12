UN Rapporteur's Visit to Netherlands Sparked by Israel Lobby Smear Campaign

Francesca Albanese, a UN special rapporteur, faced a smear campaign by the Israel lobby in the Netherlands, aiming to prevent her from speaking at the Dutch House of Representatives. Albanese's statements on the Palestinian situation, including her condemnation of Israel's settler policies and the risk of genocide in the occupied territories, were deemed controversial by the lobby. Despite the campaign, Albanese will continue her visit with speeches at universities and meetings with lawmakers.

Albanese asserted that the Palestinian territories remain under colonial control and that Israel's settlement policies in the West Bank and East Jerusalem constitute a colonial project. During a visit to the Netherlands, she warned the international community that the genocidal acts perpetrated in the Gaza Strip pose a significant risk of repetition in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. She cited the alarming increase in attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinians in the West Bank, stating that between October 2023 and October 2024, 830 Palestinians were killed and over 300 arrested or detained. Albanese emphasized the impunity enjoyed by Israeli settlers, who have been responsible for widespread destruction of Palestinian civil infrastructure and abuse of Palestinians. She stressed the need to view the situation holistically, recognizing that Israel's territorial expansion aims to solidify Jewish sovereignty across the occupied territories. Albanese highlighted the International Court of Justice's ruling in the Nicaragua vs Germany case, which established that arms transfers to states committing international law violations or genocide-related crimes may be unlawful. She commended the lawsuits filed by European NGOs against governments for their complicity in crimes against Palestinians through their support of Israel. Despite the pressure exerted by the Israel lobby, Albanese's visit to the Netherlands will include speeches at universities and a meeting with lawmakers from the GroenLinks-PvdA party.





