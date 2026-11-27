Francesca Albanese faces deportation from Costa Rica despite court order. Read about the U.N. rapporteur's legal battle and the controversy surrounding her entry denial.

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, was detained in an airport terminal on Friday following a denied entry into Costa Rica. Immigration authorities blocked her arrival on Thursday, citing national security risks and an international alert regarding alleged ties to terrorism. Albanese, who was invited by the University of Costa Rica to receive an honorary doctorate, posted a photograph of her suitcase beside empty seats to document her first night in detention.

Legal Battle Over Unlawful Entry Denial

A habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of the U.N. expert prompted the Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica's Supreme Court to intervene. The court issued an interim order allowing Albanese to remain in the country for 24 hours while demanding a detailed explanation from immigration authorities for the entry refusal. Despite the court's ruling, she continues to reside in a room at the airport during the pending proceedings. This legal intervention has halted her immediate expulsion, though her status remains precarious under the government's initial directive.

Also read Costa Rica Blocks UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese Entry

Political Conflict With Costa Rican Officials

The Costa Rican government, led by President Laura Fernández, has faced intense scrutiny for its handling of the situation. Although the President has not commented publicly, Minister of the Presidency and former President Rodrigo Chaves strongly criticized the judicial decision on social media. He described the court's order as an arbitrary usurpation of power that protects foreigners flagged for terror links. This stance highlights the tension between the executive branch and the judiciary, as well as the broader political alignment of Costa Rica with the Trump administration.

UN Condemnation Of Human Rights Violations

International bodies have expressed deep concern over the treatment of the special rapporteur. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated he was deeply concerned by the decision to deny entry to the independent investigator. The U.N. Ombudsman's office in Costa Rica also criticized immigration officials for automatically denying entry without assessing Albanese's official status or immunity. These objections underscore the procedural failures in the government's approach to an invited international official.

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Historical Sanctions And Diplomatic Tensions

Francesca Albanese has been a polarizing figure due to her previous sanctions and political criticisms. The United States sanctioned her in July 2025 over her sharp criticism of U.S. and Israeli policies during the war in Gaza. Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously characterized her actions as a campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel. These tensions have complicated her ability to travel freely and participate in international forums, including this scheduled honorary degree ceremony.

Impact On Academic And Human Rights Work

While detained, Albanese joined the University of Costa Rica's honorary doctorate ceremony via video call to maintain her commitment to the academic event. One of her assistants, who was permitted entry, accepted the degree on her behalf. Albanese stated she was outraged by the false information linking her to terrorism, emphasizing that defending human rights is not a terrorist act. The incident raises serious questions about the rule of law in Costa Rica and its commitment to hosting independent human rights monitors.