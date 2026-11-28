Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights, has arrived in Mexico City after being barred from entering Costa Rica on national security grounds. The decision drew criticism from the UN but support from the US, as Albanese prepares to attend solidarity events in Mexico.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, has successfully arrived in Mexico City following a controversial denial of entry into Costa Rica.

The Italian national had traveled to Central America on Thursday with the intention of receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica. However, upon her arrival at the airport, she was barred from entering the country. The Costa Rican government justified this decision by citing national security grounds and asserted that Albanese was the subject of an international alert related to alleged links to terrorist acts.

Also read UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese Stranded in Costa Rica

International Reaction to Entry Denial

This move has sparked significant international debate and diplomatic friction, drawing sharp criticism from United Nations officials and praise from the United States government. The denial of entry has prompted a strong response from the UN human rights office. Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed deep concern regarding Costa Rica's decision.

In an official statement, his office noted that the move was difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica's longstanding and public commitment to upholding human rights standards. In contrast, the reaction from the United States was decidedly supportive of the Costa Rican government's actions. Jeff Bartos, the US Ambassador to the UN for management and reform, stated that he was grateful to Costa Rica for keeping Albanese out of the country, describing her in harsh terms.

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This divergence in responses highlights the polarized international stance on Albanese's work. Albanese has become one of the most prominent and outspoken critics of Israeli military operations in Gaza, frequently accusing Israel of committing genocide.

Albanese Arrives in Mexico

Consequently, she has been a frequent target of pro-Israel officials and governments, including the United States, which reinstated sanctions against her earlier in May. Upon arriving in Mexico, Albanese was greeted by a pro-Palestine gathering, signaling her immediate engagement with the region's solidarity movements. She is scheduled to spend five days in Mexico City, during which time she is expected to participate in several high-profile events.

These include attending a Palestinian solidarity event, delivering a talk at the capital's human rights commission, and giving a university lecture focused on the theme of responsibility in times of genocide. Addressing the situation, Albanese expressed her disappointment with Costa Rica's decision, stating that if the government did not have evidence to support their claims, she hoped they would answer to judicial authorities, as she viewed the denial as an act of defamation.

She acknowledged the pressure the region feels from neighboring countries but emphasized the need for humanity. She also vowed to return to Costa Rica when the country is free again, thanking the people for their support before departing. As an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2022, Albanese does not speak for the United Nations itself but is tasked with reporting findings on human rights conditions.

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Continued Debate on Human Rights

Her journey continues amidst ongoing debates about freedom of speech, diplomatic immunity, and the conduct of international conflict.