UN peacekeeper killed, two wounded amid ongoing Israeli attacks on south Lebanon

The peacekeeper succumbed to wounds after being airlifted to Beirut, while UNIFIL warned of an increasing number of impacts and trajectories across southern Lebanon.

The peacekeeper succumbed to wounds after being airlifted to Beirut, while UNIFIL warned of an increasing number of impacts and trajectories across southern Lebanon. Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the village of Kfar Tibnit in south Lebanon on June 3 2026.

/ AFP A peacekeeper serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon was killed and two others were wounded after mortar shells struck their position in southern Lebanon, the mission said on Thursday. In a statement, UNIFIL said the peacekeeper sustained critical injuries “when mortar shells struck his position near Marjayoun, south-eastern Lebanon” late on Wednesday night. The injured peacekeeper was evacuated by air to a hospital in Beirut, where he later died from his wounds.

The mission said two other peacekeepers were also injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at a medical facility inside a UNIFIL base. Trump says won't end Iran ceasefire unless Tehran kills American troops: WSJIran's supreme leader warns dissenters amid war and economic turmoilLebanon and Israel strike renewed ceasefire deal, agree on creating 'pilot zones'The peacekeeping force said it has launched an investigation “to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

” “UNIFIL has detected an increasingly high number of trajectories and impacts in South Lebanon. The violence must end,” the mission said.

Trump says won't end Iran ceasefire unless Tehran kills American troops: WSJIran's supreme leader warns dissenters amid war and economic turmoilLebanon and Israel strike renewed ceasefire deal, agree on creating 'pilot zones'US strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills 2Peace deal with Iran 'could happen over the weekend' — TrumpUS army veteran who strapped bombs to hostages in overnight California stand-off 'neutralised'





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