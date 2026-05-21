The United Nations has passed a historic climate crisis resolution that confirms member states have a legal obligation to address the planetary Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on the Obligations of States in Respect of Climate Change The resolution calls on all UN Member States to take all possible steps to avoid causing significant damage to the climate and environment including emissions produced within their borders and to follow through on their existing climate pledges under the Paris Agreement.

Despite US Sabotage Efforts, UN Passes Historic Climate Crisis Resolution The United Nations has passed a historic climate crisis resolution that confirms member states have a legal obligation to address the planetary Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on the Obligations of States in Respect of Climate Change The resolution calls on all UN Member States to take all possible steps to avoid causing significant damage to the climate and environment, including emissions produced within their borders, and to follow through on their existing climate pledges under the Paris Agreement The passage of the resolution is seen as a significant win for environmental groups and representatives of small island nations who led the fight for it The United States and other countries opposed to the resolution were accused of using their funding to try to block it The vote demonstrates that multilateralism works and that the global majority stands resolute in defense of the environment and for real climate action By acting together we can prevent further climate harm in line with science and the law by speeding up a just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels protecting climate vulnerable communities and advancing climate justice The science is clear fossil fuels are the principal driver of the climate crisis the path to climate justice runs through a rapid just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy.

Despite US Sabotage Efforts, UN Passes Historic Climate Crisis Resolution The United Nations has passed a historic climate crisis resolution that confirms member states have a legal obligation to address the planetary Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on the Obligations of States in Respect of Climate Change The resolution calls on all UN Member States to take all possible steps to avoid causing significant damage to the climate and environment, including emissions produced within their borders, and to follow through on their existing climate pledges under the Paris Agreement The passage of the resolution is seen as a significant win for environmental groups and representatives of small island nations who led the fight for it The United States and other countries opposed to the resolution were accused of using their funding to try to block it The vote demonstrates that multilateralism works and that the global majority stands resolute in defense of the environment and for real climate action By acting together we can prevent further climate harm in line with science and the law by speeding up a just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels protecting climate vulnerable communities and advancing climate justice The science is clear fossil fuels are the principal driver of the climate crisis the path to climate justice runs through a rapid just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy





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