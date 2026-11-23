Lewis Pugh completes historic Strait of Hormuz swim amid conflict, documenting attacks on tankers and calling for environmental protection and ceasefire.

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has successfully completed a grueling three-day crossing of the Strait of Hormuz, navigating through waters marked by active military conflict and recent attacks on commercial vessels. The 56-year-old activist, who serves as a UN Patron of the Oceans, swam approximately 15 kilometers between November 15 and 18 to draw urgent global attention to the devastating environmental consequences of the ongoing war between Iran and the United States. Pugh departed from Musandam Island in the strait and finished at the Cape of Hormuz, located at the northern tip of Oman's Musandam Peninsula.

Witnessing Conflict From the Water

Pugh documented several hostile events during his journey, including projectiles striking oil tankers just miles away and explosions visible in the distance. On the first day of the swim, a commercial oil tanker was hit by a projectile approximately 2.5 miles from his location. The swimmer observed fighter jets overhead and noted the constant danger facing both the marine environment and the human crews operating in the region. He stated that while war causes immense human suffering, nature is another casualty that receives far too little attention from the international community.

Also read Lewis Pugh Becomes First to Swim Strait of Hormuz Amid War Attacks

Environmental Hazards and Marine Life

On the second day, Pugh witnessed the burning of a liquefied petroleum gas carrier named Tara Gas, with flames rising above a headland separating him from the disaster. He passed close to the vessel while it was still on fire, expressing immediate concern for the seafarers onboard. The small expedition team supported Pugh with a dedicated support vessel and a kayak that remained alongside him throughout the crossing. Pugh emphasized that attacks on vessels carrying highly flammable gases can have catastrophic consequences for crew members and the surrounding marine ecosystems.

Strategic Importance of the Waterway

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the globe's most critical shipping routes and serves as a vital trade corridor for the Middle East. The waterway is home to diverse wildlife, including dugongs, sea turtles, and whale sharks, which face severe threats from oil spills and contamination. According to the United Nations, at least 175 vessels have been attacked since the fighting began in March, with about 30 attacks releasing significant pollution into the sea. Pugh warned that such damage can have long-term consequences for sensitive habitats such as coral reefs, seagrass meadows, and mangrove forests.

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Escalation and Diplomatic Tensions

Iran declared on Monday that it would use all means at its disposal to counter a US naval blockade imposed in retaliation for its own efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Iran would not tolerate these actions and viewed the American measures as an act of military aggression under Article 51 of the UN Charter. The conflict escalated after US-Israeli strikes on February 28 killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory missile and drone strikes across the region involving militant groups in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

Call for Ceasefire and Action

Lewis Pugh is calling for an immediate end to the conflict, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and concrete action to address the environmental damage caused by the war. He is understood to be the first person to attempt a long-distance swim in this vital corridor since the conflict began, using his physical feat to highlight the urgent need for peace and environmental protection. The swim serves as a stark reminder of the dual impact of war on both human populations and the natural world, urging global leaders to prioritize de-escalation and ecological restoration.