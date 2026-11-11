Un Mundo de Amigos Launches Free Dual-Language Preschool in Long Beach

Long Beach families gain access to a new free dual-language preschool at the West Facilities Center, offering wraparound services including groceries and mental health support.

Long Beach residents can now enroll their children in a new free dual-language preschool located on the city's Westside. The facility, operated by the nonprofit organization Un Mundo de Amigos, provides early education alongside critical family support services such as grocery distribution and mental health counseling. This initiative directly addresses a significant gap in local childcare resources for underserved communities.

Comprehensive Family Support Services

The preschool is situated within the West Facilities Center, a resource hub managed by the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services. This location already hosts a family health clinic and a Women, Infants, and Children office, creating a centralized model for community care. The new program will serve approximately fifty students while extending wraparound assistance to their entire households. By integrating educational and social services, the center aims to reduce barriers that often prevent families from accessing essential help.

Also read Third Extension Buys More Time for Labor Negotiations at LA-Long Beach Ports

Addressing Critical Childcare Shortages

City officials highlight this expansion as a vital investment in the Westside, an area where existing providers currently meet only thirty percent of the demand for preschool spots. According to a city press release, the shortage has left many families without reliable early education options. The new site was designed to alleviate this pressure by adding capacity in one of the most resource-poor neighborhoods in Los Angeles County. Program director Yolanda Silva confirmed that families can join a waitlist for the upcoming fall opening or enroll immediately at Un Mundo de Amigos' two other locations.

Historical Context and Strategic Expansion

Founder Laurie Petersen established Un Mundo de Amigos more than fifteen years ago after identifying Central Long Beach as the poorest ZIP code with the fewest preschool spaces per capita for four-year-olds. She initially purchased two used car lots on Long Beach Boulevard between 14th and 15th streets to build the first school from the ground up. The recent renovation of the Westside site cost $1.8 million, funded through grants and state assistance. Petersen described the Westside as a desert of resources, noting that economic challenges, immigration fears, and post-pandemic developmental delays have increased the need for specialized support.

Advertisement

Enrollment Policies and Prioritization Criteria

All families are welcome to apply regardless of income status, though those with the highest need receive priority placement. Eligibility prioritization includes low-income households, individuals seeking employment, and families with open court cases. Higher-income families may still enroll if space permits, potentially paying a small fee to accommodate available seats. The curriculum emphasizes dual-language instruction to support diverse linguistic backgrounds. Interior design features were completed recently to create a welcoming environment for young learners and their parents.

Community Impact and Future Outlook

The school offers on-site food pantries stocked with fresh organic produce, pantry staples, and supplies like diapers to assist struggling households. Mental health support is available twice weekly, complemented by access to medical and dental clinics within the facility. Petersen noted that many children arrive at kindergarten unprepared due to cumulative societal pressures, making early intervention crucial. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held in October celebrated the completion of these renovations. The program represents a long-term commitment to stabilizing vulnerable families through holistic community engagement.