British lawyers ask the UN to investigate torture claims against UAE officials regarding Zeynab Javadli's seizure of her children. This article details the legal battle and humanitarian concerns raised in the formal petition.

Legal representatives acting for Zeynab Javadli, the ex-wife of Dubai prince Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have formally requested that the United Nations investigate severe allegations of torture and abuse. The petition addresses the circumstances surrounding a raid by armed officers who seized Javadli's three daughters in June. British lawyer David Haigh confirmed that human rights barrister Rodney Dixon KC submitted the request to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday, seeking immediate intervention to locate the children and assess their welfare.

Details of the June Raid and Custody Seizure

Zeynab Javadli has not seen her daughters since June, when masked and armed officers entered her residence during the night. She alleges that the officials beat and drugged her before removing Sheikha Sanaa, aged ten, Sheikha Asia, aged eight, and Sheikha Salama, aged seven, from their beds. The girls remain the subject of a custody dispute with her former husband, who is the nephew of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

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In a video message recorded for the United Nations Human Rights Council, Javadli described the traumatic events in graphic detail. She stated that the last thing her daughters witnessed was their mother being beaten and drugged on the floor of their home. She also recounted hearing the children's screams as they were taken away, emphasizing the psychological impact of the separation on the young family members.

Specific Torture Claims and Legal Petitions

The legal team has asked Dr Pau Pérez-Sales, the United Nations lead investigator on torture, to launch an official inquiry into Javadli's arrest and detention in June. The petition alleges that Javadli was beaten, injected with drugs, and held by State Security for six days without access to a lawyer. She claims she was interrogated blindfolded and forced to record a video confession under duress during her custody at the facility.

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This marks the second time Javadli has sought United Nations intervention regarding her case. In October 2022, Rodney Dixon KC previously filed a complaint on her behalf, alleging ongoing abuse, harassment, and intimidation by Dubai authorities. That initial filing occurred during the early stages of her protracted legal battle with Sheikh Saeed over the care of their children, which has attracted significant international attention.

Conflicting Accounts in the Dubai Court Ruling

The recent escalation follows a court order from the Dubai Court, which instructed police to forcibly retrieve the three girls. The order mandated that Javadli return custody of the minors to Sheikh Saeed and explicitly stated that coercive force could be used if she refused. This action came after revelations that the court had authorized the raid to enforce the custody transfer, ending an uneasy peace that had held for three years.

Javadli, an Azerbaijan national and former rhythmic gymnast, refused to comply with the order, citing a previous legal agreement with Sheikh Mohammed that she believes grants her the right to retain the children. Sheikha Sanaa, Sheikha Asia, and Sheikha Salama have been the focal point of this legal conflict. Sheikh Saeed, a fifty-year-old businessman and former Olympic clay shooter, argues that Javadli disobeys court orders to isolate the children and instill Western behavior he deems inappropriate for Muslim citizens of the United Arab Emirates.

Broader Implications for Dubai Ruling Family

David Haigh, Javadli's lawyer, outlined the severe personal consequences Javadli faces, including homelessness, a travel ban, and criminal charges for kidnapping her own children and cybercrime related to her online appeals for help. The case adds to a series of high-profile scandals involving members of the Dubai ruling family, including Princess Haya, who fled the country seven years ago citing fear for her life.

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Further historical context includes the 2021 claims by Princess Latifa, a daughter of Sheikh Mohammed, who alleged she was drugged and held captive in a villa jail. Another sister, Sheikha Shamsa, was abducted from a street in Cambridge in August 2000 on her father's orders and has not been seen in public since. Javadli is currently scheduled to face trial in Dubai on Thursday, charged with kidnapping her children, while her lawyers continue to press for international humanitarian oversight.