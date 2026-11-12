UN General Assembly Elects Iran to Key Program and Coordination Committee

The UN General Assembly elected Iran to a committee that shapes UN priorities on women's rights and counter-terrorism, drawing criticism over Iran's human rights record.

The United Nations General Assembly elected the Islamic Republic of Iran to its Committee for Program and Coordination on Wednesday, a body tasked with shaping the world organization's priorities. Iran received 144 votes in its favor through a secret-ballot election, according to the voting results. The appointment has drawn sharp criticism from human rights advocates who argue the Assembly overlooked Iran's record on human rights.

Critics, including U.N. Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer, said the vote showed hypocrisy in the selection of a Muslim-majority state to a committee that influences policy on women's rights and terrorism prevention. The election was held in the General Assembly, and the seat places Iran inside a committee that reviews the UN's broad policy agenda.

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Committee Role Shapes UN Program Priorities

The Committee for Program and Coordination reviews United Nations programmes, assesses how those programmes are implemented, and provides recommendations on programme priorities and coordination across the UN system. Its work covers the areas that Neuer identified as central to the body, including Women's Rights, Human Rights, Disarmament, and Counter-Terrorism.

Because the committee sits at the center of program review across the entire UN system, its membership determines who takes part in assessing how those priorities are carried out. Iran's election therefore gives the Islamic Republic of Iran a direct role in the process that examines programmes in these policy areas.

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Critics Question Iran Seat on Rights Committee

Hillel Neuer described the election as a travesty of justice and said the notion that Iran would be named to the committee is an absurdity. He pointed to Iran's record and alleged that the Iranian regime massacred tens of thousands of people in January.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Neuer wrote that the General Assembly had elected what he called the murderous Islamic Republic of Iran to the committee. He said the body shapes the world organization's priorities on Women's Rights, Human Rights, Disarmament, and Counter-Terrorism, and he argued that such a seat should not go to a government with that record.

The source material does not include a public response from Iranian officials to these criticisms, so the arguments presented here come from the critics who spoke after the vote was announced.

Vote Result and Next Steps for Iran

The vote result stands at 144 votes for Iran, and the General Assembly's secret-ballot process produced that outcome. The committee's next work will involve reviewing UN programmes, assessing their implementation, and issuing recommendations on priorities and coordination.

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With Iran now a member, the committee's reviews of Women's Rights, Human Rights, Disarmament, and Counter-Terrorism programmes will include Iran's participation. Observers following the UN's policy debates will be able to track how the committee's recommendations address these areas in the months ahead.