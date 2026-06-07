UN Food Agency Warns War in Iran Risks Pushing Millions into Hunger

The World Food Program reports that the conflict in Iran is causing significant spillovers on food and fuel prices, pushing millions in vulnerable countries like Somalia, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka into acute hunger. The agency warns that even if the war de-escalates, food insecurity will intensify, and urges donors to step up funding to avert massive human consequences.

The United Nations food agency has issued a stark warning that millions of people are being pushed into acute hunger due to the war in Iran, as it previously cautioned would occur if the conflict escalated and oil prices remained elevated.

According to an analysis by the World Food Program (WFP), an additional 2.5 million people in Somalia, 2.3 million in Afghanistan, and 1.3 million in Sri Lanka are now struggling to meet their basic food needs. This brings the total number of individuals facing food insecurity to a staggering level, with the WFP's acting Executive Director, Carl Skau, confirming that a projection from March remains valid: 45 million people could be pushed into food insecurity by the end of June, on top of the 318 million already affected globally.

Skau explained the tight correlation between energy and food prices, noting that in the poorest countries, people are already spending all their income on food, so any price increase directly forces them to eat less. The WFP's report highlights that the Middle East crisis is generating significant spillovers, particularly on food and fuel prices, and disrupting trade. These factors interact swiftly in vulnerable nations, severely impacting food security and livelihoods.

The agency expects these impacts to intensify in the coming months, even if the Middle East crisis de-escalates. Skau also cited other global hotspots with severe food insecurity, including Sudan, Gaza, southern Lebanon, Yemen, and Haiti. Compounding the problem, the WFP has had to limit aid to millions of needy people because of funding cuts. Skau urgently appealed to donors to increase support, especially for Somalia and Afghanistan, emphasizing that the human consequences of inaction would be massive





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