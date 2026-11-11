UN Expert Urges Nations to Send Humanitarian Vessels to Break Gaza Siege

Floods in Gaza leave displaced families exposed as only 2,800 tents are available against roughly 121,000 needed, prompting calls for humanitarian ships.

A UN expert, identified as Albanese, has called on nations to send humanitarian vessels to break what she described as the Israeli siege of Gaza. Her appeal comes as deadly floods inundate the territory, where Gaza humanitarian aid is being blocked, including tents, shelter materials, and repair supplies. Heavy rains struck Gaza over the weekend, leaving tens of thousands of displaced people without shelter.

The flooding has left families defenseless against the elements. Water entered many tents, and at least four sites reportedly saw sewage flow into families' tents, according to the source material.

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Shelter Shortages Drive the Flood Emergency

Aid groups report a severe shortage of shelter, with only about 2,800 tents available in Gaza against roughly 121,000 that are needed. No emergency shelter kits were available at the time of reporting.

About 1.4 million people now live in makeshift shelters, including flimsy tents, and about 940,000 people live in makeshift tent areas at risk of flooding. Many of the territory's homes and buildings have been damaged or destroyed by Israel's three-year military assault, according to the source.

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Raed Jamal, a displaced Palestinian, described the conditions his family faces. 'All our clothes were soaked. My kids are all sick, and I can't afford to buy them more clothes,' he said, adding that watching his children suffer in the cold was heartbreaking.

Restrictions on Aid Entry Draw Criticism

Israel's restrictions on shelter supplies are blocking humanitarian materials from entering Gaza, and humanitarian organizations say these limits are worsening the flooding emergency. Only one crossing for humanitarian cargo is currently operational.

Beckie Ryan, interim country director of the humanitarian group CARE Palestine, said people are exhausted after days spent trying to secure tarpaulins and scoop water from the floors of their tents. She said flooded tents mean losing the last protection against the elements as winter approaches, along with clothing, bedding, medication, documentation, and personal items.

Ryan called on Israeli authorities to facilitate full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access, including opening all crossings and allowing shelter and construction materials and machinery to enter. Relief organizations say the closures have created bottlenecks that delayed deliveries of food, medicine, and shelter materials.

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Israel's response followed pointed criticism from the US-led Board of Peace, which said Israel's restrictions had exacerbated the consequences of a foreseeable humanitarian challenge.

Calls for Ships and Government Action

Albanese called for humanitarian vessels in direct response to remarks by Miliband, who said on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is getting worse. Miliband said the British government would not stand by and would not rest until an end is brought to the intolerable suffering.

Albanese challenged world leaders to do more than condemn the crisis, pointing to naval vessels that could assist the activist-led Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israel last year. No government has publicly committed to sending its own ships to force humanitarian aid through Israel's blockade.

Separately, a motion was tabled on Tuesday calling on the government to take more concrete action to compel Israel to allow in aid. The motion has received over 50 signatures, according to its sponsor, and Albanese's message urged governments to send a clear and coordinated message to Israel.