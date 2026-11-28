A U.N. expert on the Palestinian territories has left Costa Rica after being barred from entering the country.

The U.N. special rapporteur on the Israel-occupied Palestinian territories left Costa Rica on Saturday after authorities barred her from entering the country to accept an honorary degree, leaving her stuck in the airport for more than 50 hours.

Francesca Albanese, an Italian lawyer appointed by the U.N. to independently investigate abuses against Palestinians, is one of Israel’s harshest critics and accuses the Israeli government of committing genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza, a charge Israel rejects. She left defiant, thanking Costa Ricans, the university, the Italian Embassy and the judges who blocked her deportation.

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“Goodbye, for now. I will return, I promise, when Costa Rica is free again,” Albanese wrote on X. Immigration officers stopped Albanese when she flew in from Paris on Thursday, saying she was the subject of an international alert over alleged ties to terrorism and posed a national security risk. They didn’t say who issued the alert or offer evidence. Albanese rejected the accusation, writing on X on Friday, “Defending human rights is not terrorism.