UN deputy special envoy Claudio Cordoni calls for tangible progress in Syria's political transition, emphasizing economic recovery, reconstruction, and full participation of women and civil society in the new system.

United Nations Deputy Special Envoy to Syria, Claudio Cordoni, has issued a strong call for measurable advancements in the nation's ongoing political transition. He emphasized that the transition process must yield tangible progress across multiple critical sectors to truly benefit the Syria n population. These sectors include meaningful political participation, judicial accountability, economic recovery, and comprehensive infrastructure reconstruction.

Cordoni Highlights Three Core Transition Priorities

Claudio Cordoni outlined three distinct priorities that must guide the immediate future of Syria's governance and stability. The first priority involves the fundamental transition to a new political system that can represent all citizens. The second priority focuses on urgent economic recovery to stabilize the national financial landscape. The third priority centers on achieving long-term stability and security for the region.

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The United Nations is actively working to ensure that women and civil society organizations are integral parts of this transition process. Cordoni stated that the inclusion of these groups is not optional but essential for a legitimate and sustainable political framework. The UN aims to prevent the marginalization of key demographic groups during this critical period of national change.

Progress on Women Peace Security Commitments

Claudio Cordoni welcomed the recent commitments made by the Syrian government during an open discussion on women, peace, and security. However, he cautioned that these initial steps are insufficient on their own. He emphasized that there is still a significant amount of work required to ensure women's full and equal participation in all aspects of the transitional process.

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The UN has indicated that its reputation and credibility may be at risk if it fails to guarantee the active involvement of women and civil society. This warning underscores the high stakes involved in the diplomatic efforts currently underway in the region. The international community is watching closely to see if these commitments translate into concrete actions.

International Support for Reconstruction and Displacement

The United Nations is urging the broader international community to provide robust support for Syria's reconstruction efforts. This support is closely linked to economic recovery and the safe return of internally displaced persons who have fled the conflict zones. Rebuilding infrastructure is seen as a prerequisite for restoring economic stability and normalcy.

In addition to physical reconstruction, the UN is working to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the Syrian people. This includes the provision of essential food supplies, secure shelter, and necessary medical care for those most affected by the crisis. The organization is coordinating these efforts to ensure that aid reaches the intended recipients efficiently.

Next Steps for Accountability and Participation

Looking ahead, the focus will remain on holding leaders accountable and ensuring that political reforms are implemented as scheduled. The UN continues to monitor the situation closely, expecting regular updates on the progress made toward these goals. The success of the transition will depend on the continued engagement of all stakeholders, including local civil society groups and international partners.