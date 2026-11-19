The United Nations has strongly defended the International Criminal Court following a joint declaration by US, China, and Russia leaders. The UN spokesperson emphasized the necessity of strengthening international justice mechanisms despite geopolitical tensions and recent sanctions against the Hague-based tribunal.

The United Nations has issued a robust defense of the International Criminal Court, characterizing the tribunal as an essential component of global stability. This statement came in direct response to a joint declaration issued by the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia. These three nations have recently criticized the Hague-based court for allegedly overstepping its jurisdictional boundaries. The geopolitical friction highlights the growing divide between major powers and established international legal institutions.

UN Decries Weakening of Rule of Law

Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq addressed the media on Thursday to clarify the organization's stance on the controversial declaration. He stated that the UN Secretary-General considers the International Criminal Court to be one of the most crucial bodies for international justice worldwide. Haq emphasized that the pillar of the rule of law is a foundational element of global stability. He argued that this pillar must be reinforced and protected rather than weakened by political maneuvering. The UN maintains a formal relationship agreement with the court and desires its work to be supported by member states.

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When questioned about the hypocrisy of nations targeting the court while their own leaders face legal scrutiny, Haq maintained a diplomatic tone. He noted that at least one of the criticizing leaders currently faces an arrest warrant from the tribunal. However, Haq declined to engage in a debate over the legitimacy of the warrant. Instead, he stated that it is the court's responsibility to discuss its own work and legal mandate. This response underscores the UN's commitment to procedural neutrality in the face of political pressure.

Gambia v Myanmar Ruling Context

The UN spokesperson also referenced a significant recent legal development involving the International Court of Justice. Haq described a ruling in the case of Gambia v. Myanmar as binding, final, and without appeal. This landmark decision established that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority. The ruling pertains to a military operation conducted in 2017 that displaced hundreds of thousands of people. It marks the first time the court has formally found a state responsible for committing genocide. This legal precedent reinforces the seriousness of international judicial outcomes.

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Trump Xi Putin Declaration Details

The criticism of the International Criminal Court emerged from a trilateral summit held in Shenzhen, China. During this event, US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a Declaration Towards Peace. While the declaration affirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, it also targeted international institutions. The leaders stated that the Hague-based court and other international bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. This language was widely interpreted as a direct challenge to the court's authority to prosecute heads of state.

Vladimir Putin has been the subject of an ICC arrest warrant since 2023. The warrant accuses him of the alleged unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. The United States has taken aggressive steps against the court in recent years. In October, the US sanctioned the ICC, following earlier sanctions against specific judges and prosecutors. This escalation in pressure coincided with the court issuing arrest warrants in November 2024. These warrants targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza.

The accusations against the Israeli leaders include the alleged use of starvation as a method of warfare. Donald Trump previously dismissed claims that the US campaign against the ICC was intended to protect his allies. He asserted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was trying to defend Benjamin Netanyahu and other figures. The US has also objected to past ICC investigations into alleged crimes by American personnel in Afghanistan. The court has since closed that specific investigation, but the underlying tension remains. These events illustrate the complex and often hostile relationship between the US and international justice mechanisms.