ICJ rules Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in its 2017 campaign, the first time the court has held a state responsible. Judges order reparations and steps for safe return, but enforcement is limited.

COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH - JANUARY 23: A man cries during a special prayer for a good outcome at the ICJ hearing at a mosque in a Rohingya refugee camp on January 23, 2020 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent genocide of the Rohingya. In a unanimously-ruled order the court upheld the provisions of the 1948 Genocide Convention - saying Myanmar had "caused irreparable damage to the rights of the Rohingya". COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH - JANUARY 23: People wait for treatment outside a hospital in a Rohingya refugee camp on January 23, 2020 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Also read ICJ Rules Myanmar Intent to Destroy Rohingya Constitutes Genocide

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent genocide of the Rohingya. In a unanimously-ruled order the court upheld the provisions of the 1948 Genocide Convention - saying Myanmar had "caused irreparable damage to the rights of the Rohingya". , carried out widespread sexual violence, committed extreme violence against children, and attacked people fleeing toward Bangladesh.

The court found the evidence supportedto destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya group. Myanmar had argued its 2017 campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents.. The measures include facilitating the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of Rohingya; restoring or replacing damaged property; helping locate the disappeared; supporting rehabilitation; and protecting the population from persecution. The amount of compensation will be decided in later proceedings.

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While the ruling is legally binding, the court has no direct enforcement power. It can report noncompliance to the U.N. Security Council. COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH - JANUARY 23: Men pray at a mosque in a Rohingya refugee camp on January 23, 2020 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent genocide of the Rohingya. In a unanimously-ruled order the court upheld the provisions of the 1948 Genocide Convention - saying Myanmar had "caused irreparable damage to the rights of the Rohingya". The case concerns Myanmar’s responsibility as a state, not the criminal responsibility of specific people.

Separately, the International Criminal Court prosecutor requested an arrest warrant in 2024 for Myanmar’s former military chiefThe 2017 campaign forced more than 730,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh. More than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in camps there. Conditions in the camps remain precarious: international food aid has been reduced, while fires, monsoon floods and landslides, and violence between rival militant groups threaten residents.

COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH - JANUARY 23: People warm themselves by a fire in a Rohingya refugee camp on January 23, 2020 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. On Thursday, the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent genocide of the Rohingya. In a unanimously-ruled order the court upheld the provisions of the 1948 Genocide Convention - saying Myanmar had "caused irreparable damage to the rights of the Rohingya".

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