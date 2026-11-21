COP31 negotiations face a deadlock after the removal of fossil fuel references from the draft text, prompting threats of walkouts from Pacific nations and European states.

International climate negotiations at the COP31 summit in Antalya, Turkey, face a severe crisis after a revised draft agreement removed all explicit references to coal, oil, and gas. The decision to strip the text of language targeting the primary drivers of global warming has triggered immediate outrage among small island nations and European Union members, who view the omission as a fundamental betrayal of climate science.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change conference was scheduled to conclude on November 20, but negotiations have dragged into extra time as delegates struggle to bridge a deep ideological divide. With the clock ticking down on a two-week period of exhaustive diplomatic wrangling, the co-hosts are racing to salvage a consensus document before delegates depart for their respective capitals.

Also read Panama's environment chief says ‘petroleum mafia’ holds climate talks hostage

The Removal of Fossil Fuel References

A previous draft unveiled earlier in the week called for a rapid phase-out of carbon-intensive energy sources, a stance that aligned with the urgent scientific consensus on limiting global temperature rises. However, a second, condensed version released on Thursday eliminated all mentions of specific fossil fuels, replacing them with more ambiguous language regarding energy transitions and electrification. This abrupt editorial shift has been identified as the primary catalyst for the current diplomatic standoff.

COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum expressed frustration with the procedural gridlock, stating that getting bogged down in individual words undermines the broader process. He urged all participating countries to act responsibly and demonstrate a willingness to compromise, warning that further delays serve no one's interests in the fight against climate change.

Advertisement

Tuvalu and Pacific Nations Threaten Walkout

Maina Vakafua Talia, Tuvalu's Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment, declared the removal of fossil fuel references a red line for his delegation. Speaking to journalists during a press conference, the Minister emphasized that coal, oil, and gas represent the root cause of the climate crisis, and failing to address them directly renders the negotiations pointless for vulnerable nations.

Tuvalu, a low-lying Pacific island nation facing existential threats from rising sea levels, argued that without a commitment to phasing out fossil fuels, the world is wasting time. The delegation joined other vulnerable states in threatening to walk away from the table if the final text does not explicitly mandate a transition away from carbon-intensive energy systems.

European and Developing Nations Unite in Opposition

European Union climate envoy Wopke Hoekstra confirmed that there is no compromise yet, asserting that it is better to have no deal than a bad one. His sentiment was echoed by Ireland's Climate Minister Darragh O'Brien, who noted that approximately 130 countries at the conference insist on retaining at least a reference to fossil fuels and their phase-out in the final agreement.

A group of a dozen European and developing countries, including France, Panama, and the Solomon Islands, released a joint letter on Friday demanding a clear transition away from fossil fuels. Panama's environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, went further, accusing a petroleum mafia of blocking progress and threatening to abandon the talks unless a stronger, more decisive text is produced.

Disputes Over Carbon Capture Technology

Beyond the direct reference to fuels, the debate has intensified over carbon capture technology, which has been championed by the fossil fuel industry but criticized by environmental analysts. Li Shuo, an analyst from the Asia Society Policy Institute, identified the primary conflict as a struggle between the European Union and Saudi Arabia over the inclusion and promotion of carbon capture solutions.

Advertisement

Critics argue that carbon capture is costly and has a meagre record in effectively cutting emissions, warning that reliance on this technology risks prolonging the use of fossil fuels rather than phasing them out. The European Union has remained staunchly opposed to provisions that might legitimize these technologies as a primary solution, fearing it will dilute the urgency of renewable energy adoption.

New Proposals for Global Electrification Targets

In an effort to break the deadlock, Turkey and Australia have proposed a new framework focused on the electrification of the global economy as a means to cut heat-trapping emissions. The latest draft cover decision suggests a target to boost the share of electricity in total final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, encouraging the replacement of diesel cars and gas heating with electric alternatives.

However, this proposal lacks a requirement for the additional electricity to come from renewable sources, allowing for the possibility that new power generation could still rely on coal or gas. This ambiguity has spurred demands from various countries for an explicitly clean target, as the current wording fails to address the environmental concerns of nations seeking genuine decarbonization rather than mere energy switching.

Geopolitical Tensions and Immediate Next Steps

The diplomatic friction at COP31 is compounded by broader geopolitical tensions, including surging oil prices and the ongoing war in Iran, which have complicated the path toward international cooperation. The OPEC oil cartel confirmed that its head, Haitham Al Ghais, met with Russian presidential climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriev at the conference, highlighting the intertwined nature of energy markets and climate policy.

As the summit in Antalya runs well beyond its scheduled finish, delegates from nations experiencing climate-linked disasters, from floods in Nepal to earthquakes in Indonesia, watch closely. The immediate next step involves the creation of a revised draft deal by the Turkish and Australian co-hosts, with the hope of securing a compromise that satisfies the diverse and conflicting demands of the global community before the conference officially concludes.