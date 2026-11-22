United Nations climate talks in Antalya ended without a deal for the first time since 2009 amid clashes over fossil fuels, carbon capture and climate finance.

National security expert sounds alarm on ‘compute crisis’Top COP31 negotiator addresses collapse of UN climate talks over fossil fuels and finance COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen speaks to reporters in Antalya, Turkey, explaining how competing red lines over fossil fuels and climate finance derailed the UN summit.

climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, collapsed on Sunday after the European Union and several other nations rejected a final draft agreement from co-hosts Turkey and Australia over its lack of explicit language on fossil fuels—marking the first time the annual summit has failed to adopt an overarching deal since Copenhagen in 2009. After running two days into overtime, Turkish COP31 President Murat Kurum told delegates at the closing plenary that there was no consensus and no further text would be offered.

Also read Climate talks in overtime as nations wrestle with response to worsening global warming

"There is nothing to do, we did all that we could," Kurum reportedly said. "There will be no new text from now on. "COP31 President Murat Kurum reads out the agenda during the closing plenary session of the UNFCCC Climate Conference on Nov. 20, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey. At the heart of the breakdown was the agreement's omission of fossil fuels.

An unedited Nov. 19 presidency draft reviewed by FOX Business made no explicit mention of fossil fuels, oil, coal or natural gas, referencing only the 2023 Dubai climate summit outcome. Speaking for the EU on Sunday, Irish Environment Minister Darragh O’Brien called it "unconscionable" to back a climate deal with no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels. Panama also rejected the text.

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Instead, the Nov. 19 draft leaned into industrial Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage – proposing targets of at leastper year by 2035 and working toward 1.3 to 2.5 gigatons annually – alongside a goal to raise electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. The COP31 sign is seen at sunset during the first overtime day of the UNFCCC Climate Conference on Nov. 21, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey.

A Saudi representative who backed the carbon-removal language reportedly told the plenary he was surprised by the resistance to the technology. Trillion-dollar funding demands also divided delegates. The Nov. 19 draft cited developing nations' estimated climate finance needs at $5.1 trillion to $6.8 trillion through 2030 and called to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035—a target developing nations criticized for lacking a clear baseline. A tortoise mascot gestures toward a logo of the U.N.

Climate Change Conference inside the Antalya Expo Centre in Antalya on Nov. 20, 2026. Friction over funding was already evident in an overnight plenary session where the African group stalled a separate long-term finance decision and Russia blocked an Action for Climate Empowerment plan.