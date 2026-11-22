Participating nations in the U.N. COP31 climate conference failed to reach consensus on fossil fuels, finance and other issues.

Follow ABC7 on Google After two extra days of deliberations, multiple drafts and late-night and early-morning negotiations, the nearly 200 participating countries ended COP31, the annual U.N. climate conference, without reaching a new overall agreement to address climate change.

Scientists overwhelmingly agree that fossil fuels are the primary driver of climate change, but the final draft of the agreement presented to the delegates meeting in Antalya, Turkey, contained no references to oil, natural gas or coal, and no call to phase out fossil fuel use. It was objected to by the European Union and vulnerable countries.

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Also cited by many was the lack of concrete climate finance commitments, with some delegates arguing that those responsible for climate change should pay for it. Child heard saying 'Daddy, please don't kill me' in 911 call about murder-suicide in Florida: policeWoman found fatally shot in Glen Ellyn; suspect dies after pursuit ends in Geneva crash, police sayChicago weather: AM showers, falling PM temps Sunday