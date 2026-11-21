U.S. UN Ambassador Michael Waltz reports Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps officers are commanding Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon, a key condition for Israel's military withdrawal from the region.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz provided a stark assessment of the security situation in Lebanon during a recent interview on Fox News Radio's " Brian Kilmeade Show." He revealed that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC) officers are currently operating directly on the ground in Lebanon, actively commanding Hezbollah military units.

IRGC Commanders and Tunnel Infrastructure

Ambassador Waltz emphasized the scale of the Iranian military presence, noting that these foreign officers are overseeing the construction and management of massive underground cave and tunnel networks. This infrastructure serves as a strategic asset for Hezbollah, allowing for concealed movement and storage of weapons and personnel beneath Lebanese territory. Waltz stated that the visibility of these IRGC commanders on the ground is a primary indicator of the depth of Iranian interference in the region.

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Verification Mechanism for Israeli Withdrawal

The United States has established a specific mechanism with Israel to govern the timeline for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) pullback from the border region. Waltz confirmed that the IDF will only retreat once it is independently verified that Hezbollah has dismantled its underground tunnels, removed caches, and ceased storing weapons in caves. This verification process is currently underway, serving as the critical precondition for ending the current military engagement.

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U.S. Support for Lebanese Armed Forces

Ambassador Waltz highlighted the broader strategy of supporting the legitimate Lebanese military to help them reclaim control of their country from Hezbollah. He argued that the Lebanese army requires significant assistance to effectively take on the militant group. This support aims to enable the national military to maintain security and prevent future cross-border attacks into northern Israel, thereby stabilizing the region through recognized state institutions rather than proxy forces.

Iranian Interference and Regional Stability

The Ambassador placed direct responsibility for the ongoing conflict on Iran, asserting that Tehran is behind all aspects of the current violence. Waltz challenged the international community to identify a single country that has benefited from Iranian backing of terrorist proxies, suggesting that the policy has universally harmed regional stability. He characterized the IRGC involvement as a malicious interference that destabilizes Lebanon and threatens the security of Israel.