UMPG's Andrew Jenkins to Depart After Nearly Two Decades

Andrew Jenkins, the President of Australia and the Asia Pacific Region for Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), is leaving the company after nearly two decades in the role. Jenkins oversaw UMPG's publishing operations and creative teams across multiple regions and brokered significant digital licensing deals. He also held prominent industry leadership roles and worked with renowned artists and songwriters throughout his career.

Andrew Jenkins , the President of Australia and the Asia Pacific Region for Universal Music Publishing Group ( UMPG ), is set to leave the company on July 1 after nearly two decades in the role.

Jenkins' departure was announced on Monday (June 1). Jenkins began his publishing career in 1993 as Vice President at BMG Music Publishing International, rising to President in 2005. He continued in senior leadership roles after Universal Music Publishing Group acquired BMG Music Publishing in 2006. Throughout his tenure, Jenkins oversaw UMPG's publishing operations and creative teams across Australia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

He played a pivotal role in expanding the company's regional presence and brokered significant digital licensing arrangements, including the SACEM and APRA multi-territory deals. Before publishing, Jenkins started in the music industry at PolyGram in the UK in 1981, later serving as General Manager and Senior Director of Polydor Records. Over his career, he worked with renowned artists and songwriters like the Bee Gees, The Cure, Alanis Morissette, Pete Townshend, Robert Plant, Van Morrison, Guy Sebastian, and Tom Waits.

Jenkins also held prominent industry leadership roles, serving as Chair of the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP), a founding board member of the International Music Publishers Association (IMPA), and a board member of APRA, AMCOS, and AMPAL in Australia. UMPG Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson praised Jenkins' impact, stating, 'Andrew has been an exceptional leader, colleague, and friend.

His dedication to songwriters and artists, and his leadership across Australia and the Pacific Region, have left a lasting impact on both our company and the creative community throughout the region.

' In a farewell message, Jenkins expressed gratitude and warmth towards his collaborators and colleagues





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