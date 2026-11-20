Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher has been named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, leading a formidable Orange offense averaging 29.8 points per game. Hatcher ranks third nationally in receiving yards with 1,045 yards and has accounted for a significant portion of quarterback Steve Angeli's production. The team's success is complemented by the emergence of true freshman Calvin Russell III, who has provided additional scoring threats despite Hatcher not scoring in the last game.

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Umari Hatcher reacts to his catch during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFrom a 1,000-yard receiver to national touchdown leaders, the Orange have put together a formidable offense in year three of head coach Fran Brown's tenure. Averaging 29.8 points per game this season, which is 9.63 higher than last year, Syracuse ranks seventh in the ACC and No. 53 nationally.

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Leading the Orange’s star-studded wideout room is the senior Hatcher, who is back in full force after missing all of the 2025 season. Coming into Saturday's matchup, Hatcher ranks third in the nation in receiving yards with a whopping 1,045 yards on top of eight touchdown receptions, which is tied for 16th in FBS.

A deep-ball threat for the Orange, Hatcher has accounted for 60.7 percent of quarterback Steve Angeli’s passing yards this year and 80 percent of his passing touchdowns, averaging 15.8 yards per reception. On Monday, the Woodbridge, Va. , native was named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, joining some of college football's elite, such as Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Oregon State's Jesse Legree, and Arizona State's Reed Harris, the former Boston College Eagle.

With that being said, the 6-foot-3-inch receiver has not recorded a touchdown since the Orange's defeat of UNC on Oct. 24. A plausible explanation for that could be the emergence of true freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell III, the highest-rated prospect in Syracuse history who returned from a torn Achilles midway into his rookie season and has been lighting it up ever since.

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A former zero-star recruit out of high school, the Jackson State University transfer has found a solidified role within the Orange’s offensive scheme. Splitting reps with fellow back Tylik Hill, Miller has punched in six rushing touchdowns this year while adding 568 yards on the ground and averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

As the Orange look to become bowl-eligible with a win this week, Miller will surely be utilized to his full potential against BC’s weak rushing defense, which ranks 105th in the nation and No. 93 in yards allowed per rush. Tied for fourth in the nation in receiving touchdowns among tight ends with five, the true sophomore has taken a big leap relative to what he produced last season.

Compared to his 42 total yards in 2025, Bacheyie has reeled in 30 passes for 435 receiving yards in 2026, establishing himself as the clear breakout player of the year for the Orange. Despite an underwhelming performance against NC State last week, Bacheyie had six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown against Clemson a week prior. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. This year, all but one of Syracuse’s losses have come by a margin of five points or less, in large part due to its outstanding pass rush. The Orange's 29 total sacks leads the ACC, while BC is tied for the third most sacks allowed in the conference with 28.

Saturday, the Orange should look to prevent Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie from establishing a groove both on the ground and through the air by sending heavy blitz packages to test the Eagles’ banged-up offensive line. The Orange's sack leader and a UT Martin transfer, Johnson has racked up an impressive eight sacks and two forced fumbles this year, creating a disruptive force for opposing offensive lines all season long.

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And for a BC line that has allowed nearly 30 sacks already, Johnson will be sure to try and test out the Eagles’ front five, which has shifted over the course of this season numerous times due to injuries and lackluster performance. With 38 tackles as well, Johnson frequently finds himself in opposing team's backfields and does an exceptional job at disguising blitz and pressure packages.

He’s an undersized standup rusher so there will be limitations against the run… but the former UT Martin transfer is explosive and bendy. Johnson consistently gets after the QB. The fifth-year journey man seconds Johnson in terms of total sacks for the Orange with 6.5 on the season. Adeleye adds to the Orange’s intimidating pass rush, using his 6-foot-4-inch 275-pound frame to physically dominate opposing linemen.

What makes Adeleye scary is the fact that he moves incredibly quickly and is extremely mobile for a player his size. Coupled with his raw strength, Adeleye is a nightmare to deal with in the trenches. Although on his fifth school in five years, Adeleye has seemingly found his groove at Syracuse, totaling more sacks through 10 games than any previous season while almost matching his tackles total from 2025 with 44 thus far.

Tied eighth nationally for interceptions with four, combined with 48 total tackles and 2.5 sacks, Kerr is Syracuse’s most versatile defensive back. With seven pass break-ups this year, he gives opposing receivers no room to breathe, sticking to them like glue. For the Eagles, who don't possess a true WR1, Kerr will be able to adapt to the flow of the game and match up with BC’s biggest threat, whomever that may be.

Luke Ballard attends Boston College and has served as the Director of Journalism for WZBC Sports Radio since 2025. He contributed to The Heights, Boston College’s independent student newspaper, from 2025 to 2026 and began writing for Breaking The Ice Boston in 2026. He is also the founder of The Green Line Gazette, an independent sports media company and Boston College sports podcast established in 2026.

Through his reporting, commentary, and analysis, Ballard provides readers with informed perspectives on Boston College athletics, combining firsthand coverage with a passion for sports journalism.