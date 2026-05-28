Ulva Island Closes on Sundays to Cope with Tourism Surge After TV Series

The remote Scottish island of Ulva will shut its ferry service on Sundays this summer following an unprecedented tourist boom triggered by a popular BBC renovation show. The 16-resident community is taking the drastic step to manage the influx and allow locals to recharge.

The Hebridean island of Ulva , home to just 16 residents, has become a victim of its own success after appearing on the BBC series Banjo and Ro's Grand Island Hotel.

The show, which documented the renovation of a stately home into a boutique hotel, sparked an unprecedented surge in visitors, overwhelming the small community. To manage the influx and provide residents with a much-needed break, the privately owned foot-ferry service has announced it will close on Sundays throughout the summer months. The ferry operator described the decision as difficult but necessary, stating that the scale of the tourism boom was unforeseen.

They apologised to disappointed visitors but emphasised the need for the island to recharge. The Mull and Iona Community Trust also warned of unprecedented demand for parking at the Ulva Ferry terminal on Mull, announcing an increased police presence to manage vehicles and urging visitors not to park on roadside verges. The community-owned island, accessible only by ferry and without public roads, is a wildlife haven that previously attracted around 7,000 nature enthusiasts annually.

The closure aims to balance the economic benefits of tourism with the preservation of the islanders' quality of life and the fragile environment. The situation highlights the challenges faced by small communities when viral fame leads to overtourism, raising questions about the right to limit visitor numbers to protect local ways of life





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Ulva Tourism Overtourism BBC Series Banjo Beale Ferry Closure Scottish Islands Community Sustainable Tourism

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