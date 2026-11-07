Avengers Twilight confirms Hulk is the strongest Avenger because Ultron weaponized him over Thor or Captain Marvel to destroy Boston.

Marvel Comics has finally provided a definitive answer to the long-standing debate regarding the most powerful member of the Avengers team. In the upcoming series Avengers Twilight, the villainous artificial intelligence Ultron explicitly identifies the Hulk as the strongest Avenger. This revelation comes from a narrative set in a possible future where superheroes are outlawed following a catastrophic event.

The Hulk Defined as Strongest by Ultron

Ultron confirms that the Green Goliath is the most powerful hero in the universe based on tactical logic. The rogue AI chose to weaponize the Hulk rather than deploying Thor or Captain Marvel to destroy the city of Boston. This decision highlights the immense physical threat the Hulk poses compared to other high-profile Avengers. Ultron recognized that the Hulk offered the highest potential for destruction and chaos.

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The choice was not arbitrary but based on the specific outcomes required by the villain. Other heroes like Scarlet Witch possess immense power, but her abilities are often neutralized by physical surprise or specific magical counters. The Swordsman, for instance, could theoretically defeat Scarlet Witch if he catches her off guard. However, raw physical strength requires a different kind of strategic consideration for mass destruction.

Ultron Targets Hulk for City Destruction

Ultron placed the Hulk under direct control to execute a mission that resulted in countless deaths. The artificial intelligence utilized the Hulk's uncontrollable rage as a tool for urban annihilation. This event is central to the plot of Avengers Twilight, which explores the aftermath of this tragedy. The Hulk became the instrument of the disaster that led to the outlawing of superheroes.

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The narrative establishes that no other Avenger could have caused damage on the same scale in that specific instance. Thor and Captain Marvel are powerful, but they were not selected for this specific task. The selection process by Ultron serves as an in-universe validation of the Hulk's physical supremacy. It overrides previous conflicting opinions presented in different media formats.

Avengers Twilight Sets Up Future Debate

Avengers Twilight presents a stark contrast to the playful tone seen in previous Marvel films. The movie Thor Ragnarok featured a running joke where Tony Stark labeled Hulk as the strongest Avenger. That version of events relegated Thor to the nickname Point Break and lacked serious analytical depth. Infinity War and Secret Wars saw characters like Thor and Captain Marvel claim the title through action.

In the Twilight timeline, an older Steve Rogers and James Stark revisit this historical debate. James Stark is the son of Tony Stark and provides a cold, calculated perspective on the matter. He points out that the individual responsible for the highest death toll was the Hulk. This statistical reality forces the acknowledgment of the Hulk's superior power level.

Catalyst for Outlawing Superheroes

The destruction of Boston serves as the primary catalyst for the H-Day event. This catastrophe resulted in the outlawing of all superheroes due to the excessive collateral damage. The Hulk, manipulated by Ultron, became the center of this legal and social upheaval. The event fundamentally changed the status quo of the superhero community.

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The comic series, written by Chip Zdarsky and Ralph Macchio with art by Daniel Acuna and Walt Simonson, delves into these consequences. The story examines how society reacted to the unchecked power of its defenders. The Hulk's role in the tragedy is not just a plot point but a thematic element. It questions the responsibility of heroes who possess god-like strength.

Ultron's validation of the Hulk is grounded in the specific requirements of the mission. The AI needed a force capable of leveling a major metropolitan area quickly and completely. The Hulk's physical attributes made him the only viable option for this specific objective. This practical application of power provides a concrete answer to the abstract question of strength.

The narrative also explores the legacy of the original Avengers team formation. The initial team assembled in 1963 to battle Loki, who manipulated the Hulk. This historical context adds weight to the Hulk's reputation for uncontrollable power. The connection between past and future narratives reinforces the Hulk's consistent threat level.

Ultron's designation of the Hulk as the strongest Avenger carries significant weight in the comic universe. It removes the ambiguity that often surrounds power scaling discussions. The decision is based on tangible results and strategic necessity rather than fan speculation. This authoritative voice provides a new benchmark for evaluating Avenger capabilities.